Will Trent's Erika Christensen On The Significance Of Angie Having A Girl, Her Engagement To Seth, And What Changes (And Doesn't) With Will
Whenever TVLine speaks with "Will Trent" stars Ramón Rodríguez and Erika Christensen, the conversation inevitably circles back to Will and Angie. Together or apart, their shared history — and the trauma that shaped it — remains ever-present.
In the wake of Angie's engagement to Seth, Rodríguez recently reflected on how meaningful it is to see her building a life that isn't defined by the past she survived with Will. But Angie's story this season isn't just about moving on romantically. It's also about the ways she continues to show up for the people in her life — as she does in Episode 3, stepping in to support Ormewood — all while navigating the emotional weight of impending motherhood.
Having last touched base with Christensen on the heels of Angie learning she was pregnant, now felt like the right time to check in again. In our conversation, Christensen shares her take on where Angie stands right now — what it means for her to be carrying a daughter, and how she's redefining family in Season 4.
On Breaking the Trauma Cycle
TVLINE | When we spoke last spring, you talked about how healing it might be for Angie if she were carrying a girl — the idea of breaking that trauma cycle by doing things differently than DeeDee did. Now that we know Angie is having a daughter, how has that shifted the way you think about her emotional journey in Season 4?
I think that we can't help but consider that she gets to raise herself. She gets to raise a girl in the way that she wasn't — genuinely, and without trying to get something from her. Parenting is inherently such a selfless act, and she's very aware that she's going to come to it with the intention of exploring and learning.
She knows what she doesn't know, and she knows she wants what's best for this person she's never met, but already loves. She knows all the things not to do — she's experienced them. I really have faith that she's in a place where she's going to be a good parent.
On Seth's Fear About Angie's Job
TVLINE | Thinking about what Angie has lost also made me think about what Seth has lost — knowing he's already experienced the death of a spouse, and how that history informs his fear of Angie being in harm's way on the job. Beyond what we saw in Episode 2, is that fear something that lingers and actively shapes their relationship as Season 4 unfolds?
Fortunately, I think he's always known who she is, and he quickly has to come to terms with the fact that she's going to continue to be who she is. There's that moment where she asks him, "Can you trust me? Can you trust me to take care of her?"
He realizes he doesn't really have a choice. This is where we're at. Angie's not trying to actively harm their child, but she's hanging on to doing the thing that's always been the source of her self-worth — being of service to others, being competent at work, trying to make things better in the world she's bringing a child into.
We'll see how long she might sit some things out. It's pretty funny, drawing a weapon from the waistband when everything's sticky on the belly. But yeah — Angie's gonna Angie.
On Drawing Boundaries in Real Time
TVLINE | In Episode 1, Angie admits to wondering "what if" — what if she were starting this new chapter with Will instead of Seth. But in Episode 2, when she talks about Will with Seth, she very deliberately frames Will as family, and there's nothing romantic in that framing. From your perspective, is that how Angie genuinely sees Will now — or is that a boundary she's consciously trying to draw in real time?
Both. They've been on and off again their whole lives. It wasn't like they dated seriously since they were kids — they were always in each other's lives, always meant a lot to each other, and always had each other to come back to.
That remains true, even though it's not romantic now. There's a great line from Season 1 where Angie explains to Franklin, "It's like I'm in an on-again, off-again relationship with my arm. He's part of me."
We have a word for that — family — and people understand the depth of that relationship. You can't break that. It just is. It doesn't mean it's good or bad. It means it's unbreakable.
That's the truth of it, and it's also the safest way for her to think about it. She's leaning into that — knowing he'll always be there, that he'll always be in her life no matter what.
On Whether Will Is Actually Happy for Angie
TVLINE | When Will tells Angie he's happy for her after the engagement, do you think he truly means it? And on the flip side, how do you think Angie receives that? Does she believe him?
I think she wanted to control the conversation and be ready for it — to make it the lightest version of that conversation. And then he made it an incredibly light conversation.
Of course you can't keep secrets from Will Trent! He's going to find out! But it does sting. You want your ex to not get over you. It stings.
That said, I think they both know that being happy for each other is the healthy thing to do. Even if you're pretending, you try to be grownups about it. Will knows what a wonderful person Seth is, and he's seen that they're happy.
I have a lot of other thoughts about it, too... but I'll leave it there.
On Growing Without Will as an Emotional Anchor
TVLINE | It feels like part of the power of Angie's arc, especially in Season 3 and now Season 4, is that she has grown so much without Will being her emotional anchor. What do you make of the fact that she's been able to grow in that way, on her own?
I think her attention has been so drawn to the immediacy of what's happening in her life that she's been able to release some of her grip on the identity that was built from her trauma.
She's in a relationship where someone sees her completely — with fresh eyes, without judgment — and she's seeing that reflected back at her. And to be trusted with the life of another human being? It's as if someone has granted her that trust, and she realizes she has to grant it to herself — here's your license to practice motherhood. I think she's starting to ease up on resisting this moment.
On Supporting Ormewood
TVLINE | I'd be remiss if I didn't ask about Episode 3, and Angie stepping in to support Ormewood as he's clearly struggling — both with his limitations at work and at home, as he fights cancer. Given everything Angie is carrying this season — pregnancy, an engagement, a shifting sense of family — does she still feel a responsibility to be an anchor for her partner, even as her own life is changing so dramatically?
In a way, yes — absolutely. And in another way, it's comforting, because it doesn't require a lot of effort. It's a comfortable place for her to be, to know that helping him will be worthwhile, that she'll succeed in helping him.
What's really hard is investing all this energy in someone when you don't know if it's going to work — if they'll accept the help, or if they'll keep going down the same path. That's exhausting. It breaks your heart.
With Ormewood, she's like, I've got this. We're going to be alright. And that's kind of an ongoing theme with Will, with Angie, with Ormewood. We've been through some stuff, and we're okay right now — so how much worse could it get?
I think it's really nice that they have this almost sibling relationship. I've joked for a while that Angie and Ormewood are twins separated at birth.