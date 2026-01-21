Will Trent's Erika Christensen On The Significance Of Angie Having A Girl, Her Engagement To Seth, And What Changes (And Doesn't) With Will

Whenever TVLine speaks with "Will Trent" stars Ramón Rodríguez and Erika Christensen, the conversation inevitably circles back to Will and Angie. Together or apart, their shared history — and the trauma that shaped it — remains ever-present.

In the wake of Angie's engagement to Seth, Rodríguez recently reflected on how meaningful it is to see her building a life that isn't defined by the past she survived with Will. But Angie's story this season isn't just about moving on romantically. It's also about the ways she continues to show up for the people in her life — as she does in Episode 3, stepping in to support Ormewood — all while navigating the emotional weight of impending motherhood.

Having last touched base with Christensen on the heels of Angie learning she was pregnant, now felt like the right time to check in again. In our conversation, Christensen shares her take on where Angie stands right now — what it means for her to be carrying a daughter, and how she's redefining family in Season 4.