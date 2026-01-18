SNL Video: Finn Wolfhard's Harry Potter Gets Romantic With Ron In Heated Rivalry Parody

Who knew Quidditch could get so steamy?

This week on "Saturday Night Live," host Finn Wolfhard played boy wizard Harry Potter in a parody that mashed up the upcoming "Harry Potter" HBO series and the buzzy gay hockey romance "Heated Rivalry." Harry and Ben Marshall's Ron Weasley innocently bumped into each other in the halls of Hogwarts, and there was a spark between them immediately. "You dropped your wand," Ron told Harry, and their hands touched suggestively as Ron told him, "It's lovely, by the way." ("I'd love to see yours sometime," Harry replied.)

"Heated Wizardry" also saw Harry and Ron stretch out before a sexually charged game of Quidditch, with Harry showing Ron he had no pants on as he zoomed by on his broom. Hermione tried to keep Harry on task, but he preferred spending his time fumbling with Ron underneath the invisibility cloak. "What's the spell to make something bigger?" he asked.

Harry continued flirting with Ron via messages sent by an owl: "See you at the match against Slytherin. Then you can Slytherin... to my bum." Even Hagrid —played by Jason Momoa! — knew what was going on: "You're a homo, Harry."

