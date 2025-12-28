Heated Rivalry: The 10 Best Moments From Season 1

If you've finished watching all six episodes of HBO Max's "Heated Rivalry," you're probably asking yourself one thing: What the heck do I do now?

For the past six weeks, our Fridays have basically revolved around the gay hockey romance, and if you've spent even a small amount of time on social media, you know the Canadian drama still has its viewers in an absolute chokehold.

While we begin the agonizing wait for Season 2 to premiere, let's take a look back at the moments that had us gasping, rewinding and posting online for weeks — from Shane (Hudson Williams) and Ilya's (Connor Storrie) first encounter in the locker room to Scott (Francois Arnaud) and Kip's (Robbie G.K.) game-changing kiss on live television, and so much goodness in between.

Read on for TVLine's picks of our 10 favorite moments from Season 1 of "Heated Rivalry," then drop a comment with your own favorites below. Which moments will you be replaying in your head until the show returns for Season 2?