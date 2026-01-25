The Canceled Fantasy Series That Nicolas Cage Helped Bring To Life

Almost anyone who has seen a movie has probably encountered a Nicolas Cage performance at some point. The star, known for his often wildly eccentric performances, has appeared in well over 100 films across a wide range of genres. However, like many Hollywood stars, Cage has also tried his hand at producing. While the majority of his producer credits are on films in which he has starred, such as "Pig" and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," Cage also once served as executive producer on a dark fantasy TV series.

"The Dresden Files" ran for only a single season on Syfy in 2007 before it was canceled. The series, based on Jim Butcher's novel series of the same name, followed Harry Dresden, a professional wizard and private investigator played by "Arrow's" Paul Blackthorne. A jaded, reluctant hero cut from a noir cloth, Dresden helps the police with supernatural cases and spends the series facing off against ghosts, monsters, and dark magic. It was revealed that his uncle, Justin Morningway, a powerful wizard, had killed Dresden's father before being killed by Dresden himself. However, it later transpired that Morningway had survived thanks to his use of a magical doppelganger.

The series took liberties with the source material, pushing the premise of Butcher's novels in a new direction. In a post on his own fan forum, Butcher said the series was "meant as an alternate world, where the overall background and story-world is similar, but not all the same things happen."