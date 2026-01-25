The Canceled Fantasy Series That Nicolas Cage Helped Bring To Life
Almost anyone who has seen a movie has probably encountered a Nicolas Cage performance at some point. The star, known for his often wildly eccentric performances, has appeared in well over 100 films across a wide range of genres. However, like many Hollywood stars, Cage has also tried his hand at producing. While the majority of his producer credits are on films in which he has starred, such as "Pig" and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," Cage also once served as executive producer on a dark fantasy TV series.
"The Dresden Files" ran for only a single season on Syfy in 2007 before it was canceled. The series, based on Jim Butcher's novel series of the same name, followed Harry Dresden, a professional wizard and private investigator played by "Arrow's" Paul Blackthorne. A jaded, reluctant hero cut from a noir cloth, Dresden helps the police with supernatural cases and spends the series facing off against ghosts, monsters, and dark magic. It was revealed that his uncle, Justin Morningway, a powerful wizard, had killed Dresden's father before being killed by Dresden himself. However, it later transpired that Morningway had survived thanks to his use of a magical doppelganger.
The series took liberties with the source material, pushing the premise of Butcher's novels in a new direction. In a post on his own fan forum, Butcher said the series was "meant as an alternate world, where the overall background and story-world is similar, but not all the same things happen."
Nicolas Cage's involvement with The Dresden Files
Seeing Nicolas Cage's name attached to "The Dresden Files" might have come as a surprise to fans of the actor. For one thing, Cage never appeared on "The Dresden Files," marking a rare instance of him serving solely as a producer. Furthermore, Cage's work has typically been in the realm of film. The actor has made very few appearances in scripted television, and "The Dresden Files" marks his only television producing credit to date. However, the dark yet comic and supernatural world of "The Dresden Files" was a perfect match for the "Wicker Man" star.
Speaking with Zap2It's Kate O'Hare in 2007, ahead of "The Dresden Files" premiere, Cage discussed his reasons for accepting the project. He drew a comparison between its supernatural focus and his work in that year's "Ghost Rider." "This is the year where I wanted to explore spiritual elements in my work or metaphysical elements in my work. I'm doing that with 'Ghost Rider' and with 'Dresden Files' for television," Cage said.
Explaining his inspiration in taking on the series, Cage said, "I thought how interesting it would be to have a detective that worked in the metaphysical realm. I was a big fan of the early 'Night Stalker' television series, with Darren McGavin. That was really my influence. So, when I heard about the possibility of developing a character who is a supernatural detective, I thought, 'That's right up my alley. That, to me, sounds like fascinating entertainment.'"
Nicolas Cage returns to television in 2026's Spider-Noir
The fantastical film noir world of "The Dresden Files," along with Cage's previous work with Marvel, has probably given the actor the perfect preparation for one of his next projects. Arriving on Prime Video in 2026, "Spider-Noir" will see Cage reprise the role of Spider-Man Noir, a character he has only previously played in animation. Cge voiced this black-and-white version of Marvel's Spider-Man in the 2018 film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
Little has been confirmed about the upcoming series, but the first images have been released of Cage suited up in a costume that stays true to his animated counterpart's threads. The official synopsis for the series refers to Cage's character as an "aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York" and refers to "his past life as the city's only superhero," suggesting his character might no longer be Spider-Man when the series begins. Whether the costumed scenes shown in early images are flashbacks or Cage's Spidey suiting up again after retirement remains to be seen.
Alongside Cage, "Spider-Noir" boasts an impressive cast, including Brendan Gleeson, Jack Huston, and Li Jun Li, all in undisclosed roles. Lamorne Morris will appear as Robbie Robertson, and Randy Oglesby will play Chief McNamara. The series has been created by Oren Uziel, writer of "The Cloverfield Paradox" and "Mortal Kombat." The series arrives in 2026, with its exact release date yet to be confirmed.