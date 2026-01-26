The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Thought He Was Playing A Different Star Wars Character

Pedro Pascal has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and there's little question that a beskar-plated suit of armor helped get him there. When "Star Wars" began its push onto television, it was "The Mandalorian" that shot first, and in doing so, introduced a character that has now become as recognizable as Darth Vader. There was a time, though, when Din Djarin was a faceless stranger in the "Star Wars" universe and even confused Pascal himself when he first came face-to-face with him.

Speaking to Disney's Twenty-Three Magazine (via ComicBook), Pascal discussed his first sit-down with the show's creator, Jon Favreau, which led to a somewhat perplexing conversation. "So we met in Jon's office, which was covered with story illustrations from this show — and I noticed the Mandalorian, a Boba Fett-looking character, immediately. I thought to myself, 'Oh, it's amazing that they are finally gonna get into this character.'" An in-depth chat about the new project's direction had Pascal intrigued. "Jon talked about the story, visuals, and tone. I thought it was amazing and finally asked, 'Well, who am I?' I'm pointing to different characters, creatures, and aliens in the concept art, and Jon just looked at me and said, 'You're the Mandalorian.'" The problem, however, was that Pascal thought Favreau was referencing Boba Fett, not the now equally popular Mandalorian he would become forever associated with.