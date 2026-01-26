The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Thought He Was Playing A Different Star Wars Character
Pedro Pascal has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and there's little question that a beskar-plated suit of armor helped get him there. When "Star Wars" began its push onto television, it was "The Mandalorian" that shot first, and in doing so, introduced a character that has now become as recognizable as Darth Vader. There was a time, though, when Din Djarin was a faceless stranger in the "Star Wars" universe and even confused Pascal himself when he first came face-to-face with him.
Speaking to Disney's Twenty-Three Magazine (via ComicBook), Pascal discussed his first sit-down with the show's creator, Jon Favreau, which led to a somewhat perplexing conversation. "So we met in Jon's office, which was covered with story illustrations from this show — and I noticed the Mandalorian, a Boba Fett-looking character, immediately. I thought to myself, 'Oh, it's amazing that they are finally gonna get into this character.'" An in-depth chat about the new project's direction had Pascal intrigued. "Jon talked about the story, visuals, and tone. I thought it was amazing and finally asked, 'Well, who am I?' I'm pointing to different characters, creatures, and aliens in the concept art, and Jon just looked at me and said, 'You're the Mandalorian.'" The problem, however, was that Pascal thought Favreau was referencing Boba Fett, not the now equally popular Mandalorian he would become forever associated with.
Pedro Pascal was dead set on becoming Boba Fett, until he wasn't
Putting two and two together and coming up short, Pascal assumed he was set to step into the boots of the legendary bounty hunter who had proved a nuisance to Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo. "I was like, 'WHAT? I get to play Boba Fett?' He said, 'No, he's not Boba Fett. He's the Mandalorian.' I couldn't have imagined a better moment." The rest, as they say, is history from a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.
From there, Pascal's performance as Din Djarin quickly hooked "Star Wars" fans, presenting a bounty hunter with a caring, fatherly streak. This paternal protagonist schtick was one that he'd go on to replicate in the award-winning series "The Last of Us," which even Favreau himself found amusing. Speaking to Empire about his star and the helmet-wearing hero he'd brought to life, Favreau said, "It's amazing how much he's really cornered the market on this dad, protective father archetype. But they're different characters, though!"
As for the hyperdrive-shifting hero, Mando and his adopted son will be jumping to the big screen next year with "The Mandalorian & Grogu." By that time, we're hoping that there will be absolutely no confusion over which bounty hunter will be getting a cinematic outing. No offense, Mr. Fett.