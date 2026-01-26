Ryan Murphy's Favorite American Horror Story: Murder House Sequence Makes So Much Sense

Ryan Murphy had already made his share of successful TV shows before "American Horror Story," but the scare-filled FX anthology series soon became the project most closely associated with his name. It all started in 2011, when the first season, now known as "American Horror Story: Murder House," introduced a cavalcade of ghosts, terrors, and a mysterious killer known as the Rubber Man.

"Murder House," like every other season of "American Horror Story," has no shortage of horrifying scenes. According to Murphy, one scene rises above the rest: the basement-dwelling, reanimated child monster infantata attacking Leah (Shelby Young) in the first Episode, titled "Pilot." In a 2011 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the "American Horror Story" mastermind expressed his fondness for the Infantata's visual design, which drew elements from the animal kingdom, a real-life aging disorder, and the famous kidnapping of aviator Charles Lindbergh's young son in 1932.

"My favorite sequence is, we call it, 'When the infantata attacks,'" Murphy said. "I loved [it] for several reasons. I loved the design of that creature. I love the influence on it. When we designed it, it was sort of a pastiche of different ideas. The mouth of it, which you see for two brief milliseconds, is based on a leech mouth, a picture of a leech mouth I found. I have a lot of reference books. There was a picture I was obsessed with of a child with progeria, which is that aging quickly [disorder]. The gown our costume designer Lou and I worked on is sorta closely modeled on the Lindbergh baby."