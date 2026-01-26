Ryan Murphy's Favorite American Horror Story: Murder House Sequence Makes So Much Sense
Ryan Murphy had already made his share of successful TV shows before "American Horror Story," but the scare-filled FX anthology series soon became the project most closely associated with his name. It all started in 2011, when the first season, now known as "American Horror Story: Murder House," introduced a cavalcade of ghosts, terrors, and a mysterious killer known as the Rubber Man.
"Murder House," like every other season of "American Horror Story," has no shortage of horrifying scenes. According to Murphy, one scene rises above the rest: the basement-dwelling, reanimated child monster infantata attacking Leah (Shelby Young) in the first Episode, titled "Pilot." In a 2011 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the "American Horror Story" mastermind expressed his fondness for the Infantata's visual design, which drew elements from the animal kingdom, a real-life aging disorder, and the famous kidnapping of aviator Charles Lindbergh's young son in 1932.
"My favorite sequence is, we call it, 'When the infantata attacks,'" Murphy said. "I loved [it] for several reasons. I loved the design of that creature. I love the influence on it. When we designed it, it was sort of a pastiche of different ideas. The mouth of it, which you see for two brief milliseconds, is based on a leech mouth, a picture of a leech mouth I found. I have a lot of reference books. There was a picture I was obsessed with of a child with progeria, which is that aging quickly [disorder]. The gown our costume designer Lou and I worked on is sorta closely modeled on the Lindbergh baby."
The Infantata attack was inspired by a classic movie murder scene
Apart from the influences the production team used to design the Infantata itself, Murphy also explained his major inspiration for the scene's choppy, strobe-flash style: the shocking final moments of Richard Brooks' 1977 drama "Looking for Mr. Goodbar," based on the real-life murder of Roseann Quinn and starring Diane Keaton.
"The idea for [the Infantata attack scene] was one of the scariest things I ever saw: Diane Keaton getting killed in 'Looking for Mr. Goodbar' because the killing was done in strobe," Murphy explained. "There was a little bit of that in the water. It was written as a straight scene. Again, the whole show is about me and the writers sitting in a room and talking about the times we have been scared. That was a time I was really really scared, to the point where I didn't sleep for a week and my parents wouldn't let me go to the movies for a month."
Pouring personal fears into the show was a winning tactic, not only for the infantata scene but for the series in general. Twelve seasons of "American Horror Story" in, the show has grown into a reliable delivery service of terror that could potentially go on forever. Though the franchise has come far, Murphy has clearly retained a fondness for "Murder House" over the years, returning to its themes with the "Coven", the "Murder House" crossover "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," and the spooky story collection "American Horror Stories." Given the attention and care he devoted to scenes like the Infantata attack, it is no surprise he continues to hold the season close to his heart.