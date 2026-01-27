Why Jerry Seinfeld Rejected A South Park Cameo (Despite Asking For One)

That quiet mountain town called "South Park" has been visited by an array of A-listers over the years, from Malcolm McDowell to Jennifer Aniston to Elton John. But one person that has yet to join that group, and not for lack of trying, is comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld.

In a report from Rolling Stone, it was revealed that the sitcom star and stand-up comedian actually got in touch with the show's creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, about lending his voice to the exceptionally offensive animated series. Unfortunately, the potential "South Park" guest star wasn't happy with the character he was considered for. According to the magazine, Stone and Parker invited Seinfeld to appear on a Thanksgiving special episode, but for the crucial role of Turkey No. 2.

Seinfeld's reps wrote back asking for a meatier part, though negotiations didn't go much further. According to Parker, "The manager said, 'This is Jerry Seinfeld. Call us back when you have something bigger.'" Unfortunately, they didn't, and to this day, Seinfeld has never visited South Park.