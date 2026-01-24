UFC On Paramount Plus: 2026 Event Schedule And How To Watch Fights Explained

MMA fans rejoice! It's 2026, which means the UFC has finally moved away from the pay-per-view model. Audiences in the United States can now watch UFC numbered events (which used to be PPVs) and Fight Nights on Paramount+.

A Paramount+ Essential subscription (with ads) is $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year. Paramount+ Premium (ad-free) is $13.99 a month or $139.99 a year. Both tiers have access to UFC content. There are no additional costs or side packages required to watch UFC content on Paramount+. However, it's important to note that live sports on the streamer feature commercials, regardless of subscription plan.

UFC's first event on Paramount+ is also its first of the new year. Unfortunately, it's had something of a rocky start. Amanda Nunes, arguably the greatest female fighter of all time, was set to make her return on the card against Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison. This would have been Nunes' first bout after retiring in 2023. However, a severe neck injury forced Harrison out. Luckily, fans still have an absolute banger main event waiting for them: Justin Gaethje is fighting Paddy Pimblett for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 324 on January 24.