Boston Blue Star Donnie Wahlberg Says Blue Bloods Cast Fought To Keep Their Show Going

"Blue Bloods" might have ended its lengthy TV run recently, but one of the show's stars says that the actors fought valiantly to keep the show going as long as they could. Donnie Wahlberg is a familiar face to viewers who tuned in every week for CBS's beloved cop drama, playing Danny Reagan on "Blue Bloods" for its entire run before joining the spinoff "Boston Blue" this year. While Wahlberg says that efforts were made to get "Blue Bloods" a 15th season, budget cuts ultimately mandated that the Reagans end their weekly family dinners with Season 14.

Yet Wahlberg and his costars did everything they could to plead their case to the network's decision makers, with Wahlberg telling Fox News, "That was tough. That was tough to process, you know. And I know the crew wouldn't feel that way. But in some ways, we just kept sort of believing we would keep the show going. When that finale ended, it was kind of like reality hit us all. It was definitely a part of it, a bit of like, 'Gosh, you know, if we could have just kept going a few more years, you know?'"

Wahlberg's belief that "Blue Bloods" could have kept going for at least another season were borne out by its final mid-season ratings, which still found it to be one of CBS' most-watched shows.