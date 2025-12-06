Tom Selleck Wants Blue Bloods Fans To Know One Thing About The Show Ending

"Blue Bloods" aired its series finale in December 2024, following a 14-season, 293-episode run. As those final installments rolled out, series star Tom Selleck wanted viewers to know that the long-running CBS drama did not end due to slipping quality or waning interest.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Selleck — who portrayed New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan — said, "Nobody wanted it to end." He added: "My biggest goal is to make sure people realize we went out in rather spectacular success. [The show] wasn't tired, it wasn't anything else. Somebody may be able to tell me someday why CBS wanted to end it, but I haven't had a good answer yet."

CBS first announced in July 2023 that Season 14 of "Blue Bloods" would be delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Months later, the network confirmed that the upcoming season would be the series' last. At the time, Selleck expressed disappointment with the decision, telling fans that "a lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye."

Selleck also reflected on his experience playing the Reagan family patriarch over 15 years of development, production, and prep, telling EW that he "continued to learn about Frank Reagan and watch him evolve" and was "never bored." He also asserted that "nobody in this cast ever phoned a performance in," crediting the writers for allowing the Reagans to age and change over time.

Two months after the original series signed off, the network ordered a spinoff titled "Boston Blue," which premiered in October and inherited its predecessor's Fridays-at-10 time slot. Donnie Wahlberg reprises his role as Danny Reagan, while fellow "Blue Bloods" alums Bridget Moynahan (Erin) and Marisa Ramirez (Baez) have appeared as guest stars early in Season 1.