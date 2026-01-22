CBS Renews NCIS, Matlock, And 8 Other Shows — Which Series Are Still In Limbo?

CBS has announced renewals for 10 additional shows, including "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" and "Matlock" (both returning for Season 3).

The Eye network has also picked up "Elsbeth," "NCIS: Sydney," and "Tracker" (all returning for Season 4), plus "Fire Country" (Season 5), "NCIS" (Season 24), "NCIS: Origins" (Season 3), and unscripted vets "The Amazing Race" and "Survivor."

They join previously renewed shows "FBI" (Season 9) and "Ghosts" (Season 6), along with freshman breakouts "Boston Blue" and "Sheriff Country" (both returning for Season 2).

CBS also has two new shows on tap for the 2026-27 TV season: "Cupertino" (a Silicon Valley-set drama reuniting series creators Robert and Michelle King with "Evil" star Mike Colter) and "Einstein" (a procedural centered Albert Einstein's "brilliant but directionless" great-grandson played by "Criminal Minds" alum Matthew Gray Gubler).

Following Thursday's renewal spree, just two CBS scripted shows are firmly on the bubble: Freshman comedy "DMV," and sophomore drama "Watson." Additionally, the broadcaster has two new dramas bowing at midseason: "FBI" universe expansion "CIA" (starring Tom Ellis and Gehlfuss), and "Yellowstone" offshoot "Marshals" (starring Luke Grimes).