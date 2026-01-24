10 Best Sci-Fi Shows Like Netflix's Dark

The German series "Dark" is one of the best sci-fi shows streaming on Netflix. The events of "Dark" take place in a small town where children disappear across multiple points in history. As the families involved investigate the incidents, they discover a strange cave on the outskirts of town. This leads to a story spanning multiple generations, escalating to a post-apocalyptic scope as the show progresses across its acclaimed three-season run.

For fans of moody small-town thrillers with mysterious undertones, there are plenty of shows sharing that basic framework. These include series that provide their own twists on science fiction and horror. What follows is a list that's heavy on unsettling moods, atmospheric thrills, suspenseful storytelling, and memorable characters facing dilemmas far beyond their imaginations.