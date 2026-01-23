Grey's Anatomy Brings Back Meredith And Nick For A Tense Reunion — And A Big Question About Their Future

The January 22 episode of "Grey's Anatomy" welcomed back the show's titular doctor, last seen leaving for Boston in October, though we wish we could say her return was a pleasant one.

Sure, lounging in a gorgeous mansion with Scott Speedman would be anyone's idea of a good time, but Meredith and Nick's bliss was shattered by the arrival of his troubled younger sister and (surprise!) the infant son he didn't know existed. She had mostly good news to share, explaining that she's two years sober and gainfully employed, but Nick wasn't in the mood to celebrate. He still had his doubts, especially because this isn't the first time she's appeared to turn her life around.

No longer hungry for lunch — nor the extra helping of judgment being served by her older brother — Nick's sister decided to go for a drive to clear her head. The only problem? She left baby Miles behind, leading Nick to assume the worst. Meredith assured Nick that they could handle raising Miles if his sister didn't return, but she also encouraged him to be more open-minded. People can change.

Nick's sister returned two hours later, leading to another emotional blowout. This time, however, Nick took Meredith's words to heart, and despite ending the hour on a somewhat awkward note, his relationship with his sister is (at least) on the mend.

The whole experience also got the wheels turning in Nick's head, specifically how willing Meredith was to raise Miles if things had gone south. "Are you asking me if I want to have another baby?" Mer replied to his inquiry, assuring him that she meant what she said: "Whatever happens, we're in this together." (Friends, were we the only ones half-expecting a proposal in that moment? "Grey's," don't scare us like that!)