9-1-1: Nashville Reveals Don's Tragic Backstory, While Dixie's Latest Scheme Threatens His Marriage

Dixie also got the spotlight this week, though not for the reasons she would have liked. The polyps on Dixie's vocal chords have doubled in size, and while her doctor insisted that she have surgery, she said she can't afford it "...yet." This refocused Dixie's attention on her original goal of squeezing Don for every penny he's got, but Blue wasn't on board with getting the money from him under false pretenses.

And things only got worse from there. After a duet with Taylor at Blue's swearing-in ceremony, Dixie began coughing up blood before collapsing on the floor. Blue finally came clean with Don at the hospital, asking him for a $45,000 loan for the surgery. Instead, Don offered to cover it with no expectation of being paid back.

This was great news for Dixie, but not for Blythe, who didn't appreciate Don making this decision without so much as glancing in her direction first. "I know this is a lot to deal with, but we've been through so much together," Don told Blythe after the fact. "We've been through too many fires for me to turn my back on her now." And Blythe cut back with a heartbreaking response: "You know, until the end of that sentence, I actually thought that the 'we' was going to refer to you and me."

Blythe maintained her position during a follow-up chat, telling Don, "I don't know why Dixie still has a hold over you, but I will not be taking this crap anymore." He explained that Dixie was the first person who understood the pain he experienced growing up as a foster kid, so they bonded, but they were basically two kids drowning. "You're the one who rescued me," Don told his wife. "You saved me. You are my light, you are my love, and I'd just as soon die than let anyone come between us." (Nice save!)

Then came a big ol' twist that even we didn't see coming: Blue came home and accused Dixie of faking her accident at his ceremony — and she didn't deny it! In fact, she said she was doing Blue a "favor" by letting him keep his hands clean.