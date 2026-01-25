10 Critically Panned TV Shows That Are Actually Worth Your Time

Critical acclaim — or the lack thereof — isn't the only arbiter of a show's worthiness. Opinions on pop culture are subjective, and sometimes, critics are looking for different things than the average viewer. Overall quality might be paramount to some, while others seek pure entertainment value. This can result in a major gap between critical consensus and audience opinion.

In many instances, the following shows exemplify this discrepancy. These series have Metacritic scores of 50 or below, but plenty of viewers still found them enjoyable. In some cases, what critics dislike about these shows are the same characteristics that the audiences love. For example, a cheesy affect or formulaic plotlines might rub critics the wrong way, but fans find these qualities charming or comforting. Moreover, we don't really have control over the things we love (or hate). Often, we're drawn to a television series or film not because of any objective quality but because it moves us in some way.

We're not here to judge you — or ourselves — for liking something with a bad reputation. In fact, we're here to give a few of these shows the credit they deserve. Here are 10 critically panned shows that are actually worth your time.