Handcuffs, cups of coffee, flashing sirens, and a fresh, new case every week. For fans of hardboiled genre work, including the promise of truth, justice, and direct engagement with timely issues, there is simply nothing like the best cop shows on TV. The procedural is a specific genre within that field.

Procedurals, a stalwart of TV history from the late 1940s through the present day, offer a strange kind of comfort with their often grisly plotlines. Sparing no details, the police procedural walks us through every step of a crime, showing the viewer how the deed was done, and how the perpetrators will be held accountable. Viewers know and love the template, giving creators ample room to color within or outside of the lines. They also scratch a particular human itch that mystery writers have been exploiting since the days of Edgar Allen Poe: the need for resolution and the trail of how we got there.

If you're a fan of this kind of story, please enjoy our list the 15 best police procedural TV shows of all time, ranked.