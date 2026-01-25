Is CBS' Yellowstone Spinoff Marshals Killing Off Another Dutton?
The next chapter in the "Yellowstone" saga could come at the expense of another Dutton family member.
CBS on Friday released the official trailer for its upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff "Marshals" (March 1, 8 p.m. ET), which finds Kayce (Luke Grimes) "combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana" by becoming a U.S. Marshal. One particular moment in the trailer has "Yellowstone" fans concerned, and rightfully so.
The trailer includes footage of a white sheet being draped over a body, and we all know what that means. So, which character has the misfortune of finding him or herself under said sheet? Unfortunately, our money's on Kayce's beloved wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille), whose husband and son appear understandably distraught.
Questions surrounding Asbille's involvement in "Marshals" began when CBS announced that Kayce and Monica's son Tate (Brecken Merrill) was joining the "Yellowstone" spinoff, with many "Yellowstone" fans speculating that Monica would also appear. But the show's full cast was confirmed, with Asbille's name conspicuously absent, fans began to assume the worst.
Will Monica die on Yellowstone spinoff Marshals?
Kelsey Asbille played Monica for all five seasons of "Yellowstone," and Kayce's wife was very much still alive when the series wrapped in 2024. In fact, she and Kayce had just become the new co-owners of the Yellowstone Ranch.
If Monica does end up meeting her maker, she'll join a long list of core family members Kayce will have lost over the years, beginning with his mother Evelyn (Gretchen Mol) before "Yellowstone" even began. From there, he lost his eldest brother Lee (Dave Annable) in the series premiere, followed by his father John (Kevin Costner) and his older brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) in the show's final season.
While we'd love for this to be a total misdirect, we know how much "Yellowstone" loves a dramatic death, so we're preparing to say our goodbyes now. If this does turn out to be the end of the road for Monica, will you be disappointed? And are you excited for "Marshals" overall? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.