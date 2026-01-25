Is CBS' Yellowstone Spinoff Marshals Killing Off Another Dutton?

The next chapter in the "Yellowstone" saga could come at the expense of another Dutton family member.

CBS on Friday released the official trailer for its upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff "Marshals" (March 1, 8 p.m. ET), which finds Kayce (Luke Grimes) "combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana" by becoming a U.S. Marshal. One particular moment in the trailer has "Yellowstone" fans concerned, and rightfully so.

The trailer includes footage of a white sheet being draped over a body, and we all know what that means. So, which character has the misfortune of finding him or herself under said sheet? Unfortunately, our money's on Kayce's beloved wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille), whose husband and son appear understandably distraught.

Questions surrounding Asbille's involvement in "Marshals" began when CBS announced that Kayce and Monica's son Tate (Brecken Merrill) was joining the "Yellowstone" spinoff, with many "Yellowstone" fans speculating that Monica would also appear. But the show's full cast was confirmed, with Asbille's name conspicuously absent, fans began to assume the worst.