SNL Video: Teyana Taylor Plays A Dirty-Dancing Grandpa At A Wedding

Teyana Taylor just nabbed her first Oscar nomination for "One Battle After Another"... but she may have even surpassed that performance with what she just did on "Saturday Night Live."

Taylor hosted Saturday's episode and donned a bald wig and a fake mustache to play Grandpa Jackson, who just turned 87 and had both of his knees replaced. That didn't stop him from hitting the dance floor at a wedding reception, though. At first, he was afraid he might bust a hip, but when a DJ played by Mikey Day served up the Earth, Wind & Fire classic "September," Grandpa Jackson was compelled to shake his groove thang, with Taylor displaying impressive moves as Grandpa hopped nimbly across the room and declared, "That's my song!"

He tried to take a rest and not strain himself, but the DJ kept the Earth, Wind & Fire coming with "Let's Groove" and "Boogie Wonderland," and Grandpa couldn't contain himself, doing some spicy freak dancing and grinding up on Ashley Padilla's bride. His energy was so high, he spun around the room with some fantastic breakdancing moves — clearly performed by a stunt double — but it was too much, leaving Grandpa a twisted heap on the dance floor.

A doctor played by James Austin Johnson gravely reported that "this man's bones are all gone. They all broke at once and then turned to powder." But all he needed was a good groove to get him up and running again.

