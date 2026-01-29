10 Hit Shows From The '80s That Nobody Talks About Today

Nostalgia for '80s TV never seems to go away. "Knight Rider" is always being rebooted, He-Man is getting a movie later this year, and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" spawned characters who still keep showing up in new shows and movies. Those are just the tip of the iceberg, too.

Yet not everything from the '80s remains in the conversation. Some shows just don't see any real demand for rebooting, revisiting, or even still being worth talking about. That even applies to many that were quite popular in their day. Perhaps part of the problem is that '80s TV never met a formula it didn't like to milk to death. Whether it was prime-time soaps about rich jerks, mismatched partner action comedies, family sitcoms, or the maximum amount of sci-fi possible on a TV budget, many of the shows that did well in their day were but one of many in their lane, and don't hold up to the scrutiny of reruns. Others arguably deserve to be remembered better, but were too big a downer to revisit as light entertainment.

Here are '80s shows people just don't seem to talk about any more, for good or ill. In some cases, they have even had reboot attempts that failed to get any significant attention. As you'll see, it's entirely possible viewers just burned out on the notion of two slightly different characters in partnership...