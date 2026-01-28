The 15 Best Frasier Episodes Of All Time, Ranked

In the fall of 1984, Dr. Frasier Winslow Crane simultaneously walked into Sam Malone's little Boston bar and into the hearts of a nation when Kelsey Grammer first appeared on the hit NBC sitcom "Cheers." More than 40 years later, not only are generations of fans still fondly embracing the pompous yet endearing psychiatrist, but the award-winning actor still continues to revisit the character whenever he gets the chance ... even after his show gets canceled.

On top of commercials and guest spots over the years, the good doctor also went on to star in "Frasier" for 11 seasons, plus two underrated revival seasons on Paramount+. And though we don't know what's next for him, his iconic character appears in hours and hours of television that we can reexperience.

In honor of his many adventures and misadventures, we're going to examine Frasier's entire history up to this point and rank his best episodes of TV (so far).