5 Worst Super Bowl Halftime Shows, Ranked

It's that time of year again ... the time of the big game. Super Bowl LX kicks off on February 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET, with a halftime show headlined by Bad Bunny. The global superstar is primed for a huge performance, continuing a strong recent streak of Super Bowl halftimes that includes 2025's Kendrick Lamar set, Usher in 2024, Rihanna in 2023, and the hip-hop mega-cast anchored by Dr. Dre in 2022.

These last few years of great Super Bowl halftime shows might cause you to forget just how many stinkers the big game has delivered over the years. Don't worry, though: We didn't forget. We could let the recent hits bury the crummy shows, but where's the fun in that? Instead, let's take a look back at the absolute worst Super Bowl halftimes and what made them such clunkers.

First, a few ground rules. Yes, technically, there were halftime performances long before the modern era of celebrity headliners, but it's not really fair to discuss those earlier shows in the same breath, nor were they produced in the same spirit as the more recent shows. With that in mind, we're not considering any Super Bowl's prior to the 1990s, which is when the halftime spectacle as we know it today really began. Secondly, no, The Who are not on here. Roger Daltrey did his best. Sometimes, rock stars just get old.

With all that out of the way, here are the five worst Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked.