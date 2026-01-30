One Mad Men Character's Arc Caused Behind-The-Scenes 'Fighting'

Betty's scenes are often quieter and slower, evoking the boredom and isolation many housewives faced while waiting for their husbands to return from work. Betty's storylines aren't the show going off on a tangent or grinding to a halt for no reason. She is meant to embody "The Feminine Mystique," authored by Betty Friedan in 1963 — a sociological study that examined "the problem that has no name," a sense of emptiness and unfulfillment that plagued countless housewives. Friedan argued that women were taught to believe their "highest value and their only commitment" should be home and family, carving no sense of identity for themselves outside of chores and child-rearing.

We constantly see Betty nostalgic for her past life studying at Bryn Mawr, living in Italy, and being a model. Those parts of her identity are pushed aside in favor of being a wife and mother, and it makes her unhappy. While some fans argue that later storylines about Betty's body image issues were a waste of time, we should consider her indispensable to the series because she represents the family life that Don Draper yearns for and sells to the masses.

Betty's arc reflects the huge social changes women underwent between the 1960s and 1970s, when younger generations began to have choices that Betty never did. A character like Peggy is able to prioritize her career over having children, and does not have to answer to a man for her money or independence. Betty's storylines round out "Mad Men" as not just a show about men and women in advertising, but about how an entire generation's lives were transformed by the most rapidly changing decade in modern history.