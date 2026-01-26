NCIS First Look: Bishop Returns (And Ties Up Torres!) In Midseason Premiere

Ellie Bishop is back on "NCIS"... and it looks like she has Torres right where she wants him.

CBS has released photos from the midseason premiere (airing Tuesday, March 3 at 8 pm), with Emily Wickersham reprising her role as former NCIS team member Ellie Bishop. She and Torres had a past, and it looks like it's spilling over into the present, based on a photo embedded below that sees Torres tied to a chair (!) while Bishop stands over him. Are they just giving their romance another shot? Or is she up to something truly dangerous?

As you might recall, December's fall finale revealed that Knight's first mission for NCIS Elite involves tracking down one Ellie Bishop, with Bishop spying on the team from afar. (Wickersham, who played Bishop for eight seasons, left the series in Season 18, with Bishop joining a top-secret undercover operation.)

The official synopsis for the midseason premiere reads: "On her first NCIS: Elite mission, Knight is given orders to hunt down and arrest Eleanor Bishop after the former member of the NCIS team is designated a wanted cyber-terrorist. In need of someone to trust, Bishop turns to Torres, and the two come face to face for the first time since she abruptly left nearly five years ago."

Wickersham gushed about her return to EW: "I'm so excited to return to an old family that I love so much. Excited to return as Bishop, as the new Bishop, who's gone off and lived a new life. Who's come back with a bit more baggage and added complexity. It was really fun to be in a very familiar environment with very new dynamics. The episode is a bit of a love letter, and I can't wait for everyone to see it!"

Read on to see more photos from the "NCIS" midseason premiere, and give us your thoughts and predictions in a comment below!

