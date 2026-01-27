Casting News: Evil Reunion On CBS, New Great British Baking Show Judge, And More

"Evil" fans, rejoice!

Renée Elise Goldsberry will join her fellow "Evil" alum Mike Colter in the new CBS legal drama "Cupertino," Deadline reports. Robert and Michelle King, who co-created "Evil," will serve as writers and executive producers on the new series, which earned a series order in October.

Goldsberry will play Renee, "a brilliant opposing attorney who has a professional and romantic history with" Michael, a lawyer played by Colter who was recently fired by a Silicon Valley start-up in an attempt to cheat him out of his stock options. "Refusing to back down," the official character description reads, Michael "joins forces with another recently fired attorney to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite, and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley."

Goldsberry recurred on "Evil" as Renée Harris, a defense attorney for the Catholic Church and the sister of Julia, the late ex-girlfriend of Colter's priest-in-training David. Goldsberry and Colter both also appeared on the Kings' CBS drama "The Good Wife." Her other TV credits include "Girls5eva," "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and "Altered Carbon."