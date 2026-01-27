Casting News: Evil Reunion On CBS, New Great British Baking Show Judge, And More
"Evil" fans, rejoice!
Renée Elise Goldsberry will join her fellow "Evil" alum Mike Colter in the new CBS legal drama "Cupertino," Deadline reports. Robert and Michelle King, who co-created "Evil," will serve as writers and executive producers on the new series, which earned a series order in October.
Goldsberry will play Renee, "a brilliant opposing attorney who has a professional and romantic history with" Michael, a lawyer played by Colter who was recently fired by a Silicon Valley start-up in an attempt to cheat him out of his stock options. "Refusing to back down," the official character description reads, Michael "joins forces with another recently fired attorney to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite, and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley."
Goldsberry recurred on "Evil" as Renée Harris, a defense attorney for the Catholic Church and the sister of Julia, the late ex-girlfriend of Colter's priest-in-training David. Goldsberry and Colter both also appeared on the Kings' CBS drama "The Good Wife." Her other TV credits include "Girls5eva," "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and "Altered Carbon."
In other casting news...
* Veteran TV chef Nigella Lawson has been revealed as the new judge of "The Great British Baking Show," replacing outgoing judge Prue Leith, who announced she's leaving the Netflix series last week. Lawson will join Paul Hollywood as the show's two judges. "Of course it's daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her, great dames both," Lawson said in a statement, "but I'm also bubbling with excitement."
* Richard Gere has joined Ben Stiller and Jessica Chastain in the upcoming Apple TV limited series "The Off Weeks," per Variety.
* Ji-young Yoo (who voiced Zoe in "KPop Demon Hunters") has joined Rachel Brosnahan and Matthew Rhys in the Season 2 cast of the Apple TV legal thriller "Presumed Innocent," according to Variety.
* FX's "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette" has added Erich Bergen ("Madam Secretary") and Michael Nathanson ("The Punisher") to its cast in recurring roles, Deadline reports.