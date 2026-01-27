American Idol Season 24 Premiere Ends With Carrie Underwood In Tears — Vote For The Best Auditions

"American Idol" kicked off Season 24 on Monday with a school-themed premiere, and what an eclectic group the class of 2026 is already turning out to be.

Among the season's first Golden Ticket recipients was a "unicorn" who connects with dementia patients through music, a proud member of the Tennessee Tailgaters, a pickle enthusiast (to the point of genuine concern), and a social media mystery singer who finally revealed himself to the world on national television — and snuck in a marriage proposal for good measure. (Don't worry, she said yes.)

But in true "Idol" fashion, the premiere saved the most unforgettable audition for last. Fifteen-year-old Khloe Grace performed an original song inspired by Aubreigh Paige Wyatt, a 13-year-old girl who took her own life after being cyberbullied. Khloe didn't know Aubreigh, but she felt compelled to write the song — a scathing indictment of bullying with a powerful message about grief and growth — after hearing Aubreigh's story.

To make things even more emotional, Aubreigh's mother was there to surprise Khloe before her audition, thanking the singer-songwriter for keeping her daughter's memory alive. She then took a step back, giving the spotlight to Khloe, who left the judges in puddles with one of the most heartbreaking performances in "Idol" history. (We'd straight-up call it the most heartbreaking, but we're not about to sift through 23 seasons of auditions to fact-check that one.)

The judges were speechless. Besides being impressed with Khloe's voice and artistry, they were struck by the power of the song's message. Carrie Underwood appeared particularly moved, breaking down into a full sob as she struggled to finish speaking.

Read on for a breakdown of the 12 other contestants who were sent through to Hollywood Week during Monday's premiere, then vote for your favorites and drop a comment with your thought on Season 24 thus far.