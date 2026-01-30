Bridgerton Boss Weighs In On Similarities To Heated Rivalry: 'I'm Here For More Cottage Romances!'

"Bridgerton" is joining "Heated Rivalry" at the cottage.

In Season 4, Part 1 of Netflix's Julia Quinn adaptation, Benedict and Sophie spend a quiet few days at "My Cottage," Benedict's sprawling estate. There, they flirt, speak some French, and fly a kite together like a couple of giddy schoolchildren. It all leads up to one of the couple's formative, flirtatious moments by the pond: Sophie catches a glimpse of a naked Benedict swimming, leading to their first kiss. (Read full recap.)

But we've been to My Cottage before... sort of. HBO Max recently released a different book adaptation, "Heated Rivalry," where a similar estate took center stage. In the Season 1 finale of the hockey romance based on Rachel Reid's "Game Changer" series, Ilya and Shane — two closeted athletes in a secret relationship together — spent some romantic time alone together at Shane's cottage.

Like in "Bridgerton," the "Heated Rivalry" pair made the most of their getaway, from frolicking in the lake to grilling delicious dinners for two, and the cottage transformed into a magical place where they privately explored what their life could look like as a couple.

Given the similarities between the two storylines, we have questions: Why are cottages suddenly so important to falling in love? Why are ultra-huge homes being categorized as "cottages"? What came first, the "Heated Rivalry" cottage chicken, or the "Bridgerton" cottage egg? Below, TVLine speaks to "Bridgerton" showunner Jess Brownell to get some answers.