UFC 325 Start Time, Full Fight Card Details
UFC has several events lined up on Paramount+ in the coming months, and the latest takes place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. UFC 325 is a stacked affair with 13 fights scheduled for the show. Of course, the big one is the rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes for the former's UFC Featherweight Championship. Can Lopes overcome the champion on his home turf and get payback after losing to him at UFC 314?
UFC 325 on Paramount+ starts on Saturday, January 31st with the early prelims at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the regular prelims at 7.p.m. The main card begins at 9 p.m.
Volkanovski and Lopes' title bout is arguably the most hotly anticipated fight on the card. However, there are several intriguing matchups that will appeal to MMA enthusiasts across the board. With that in mind, here is every fight that is currently penciled in for UFC 325.
What's the card for UFC 325?
Here's what MMA fans can get hyped about.
Main card – 9:00 p.m. ET
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 (Featherweight Title)
Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis (Lightweight)
Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy (Lightweight)
Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira (Heavyweight)
Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey (Lightweight)
Prelims – 7:00 p.m. ET
Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana (Light Heavyweight)
Cam Rowston vs. Cody Brundage (Middleweight)
Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney (Middleweight)
Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott (Welterweight)
Early prelims – 5:00 p.m. ET
Kaan Ofli vs. Yizha (Featherweight)
Sangwook Kim vs. Dom Mar Fan (Lightweight)
Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Sebastian Szalay (Featherweight)
Sulangrangbo vs. Lawrence Lui (Bantamweight)
It's also worth noting that Aaron Tau was scheduled to face Namsrai Batbayar in a "Road to UFC" tournament finals match on the prelims. However, the fight was canceled after Tau was caught resting his elbows on the box at the weigh-in.