There's One Thing Tom Selleck Wished Blue Bloods Explored With Frank Reagan
Tom Selleck never wanted "Blue Bloods" to end, and he regrets that he didn't get to pursue certain types of storylines as Commissioner Frank Reagan. In an interview with TV Insider, Selleck revealed that he wishes viewers got to see his character's flirtatious side a bit more often. "Everybody says, 'Well, it'd be nice to see [Frank] have a relationship.' If I had any regrets, it would be that because they weren't writing a relationship, he didn't get to flirt often enough. But that didn't fit what became our format."
Selleck added that Reagan wasn't ready to move on from his deceased wife, hence why he always wore his wedding ring. Be that as it may, he believes that the police commissioner could still have flirted with women and enjoyed more romantic interactions. Sure, Selleck's character had some brief flings, but they were few and far between, so Reagan didn't really get to do much outside of police work and hosting family dinners before "Blue Bloods" came to an end after 14 seasons on CBS.
Why the Blue Bloods creators didn't give Frank Reagan more romances
Some "Blue Bloods" fans might have enjoyed seeing Frank Reagan settle down with another lover before the show got canceled. However, the idea was never in the creators' plans for the character. According to showrunner Kevin Wade, their main goal was to focus on his professional life, and that left little time to try and fit romances into the equation. "We didn't discuss it much," he told TV Insider. "The bar would be pretty high to be able to make a good Frank Reagan police commissioner story out of him dating. We tried it a couple of times with some success, but it wasn't an area we visited a lot."
Selleck previously stated that he is in no rush to move on from "Blue Bloods," so he might be open to a return if CBS ever revives the crime drama. If that day comes, hopefully, he gets to explore Frank Reagan's untapped romantic potential.