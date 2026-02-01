There's One Thing Tom Selleck Wished Blue Bloods Explored With Frank Reagan

Tom Selleck never wanted "Blue Bloods" to end, and he regrets that he didn't get to pursue certain types of storylines as Commissioner Frank Reagan. In an interview with TV Insider, Selleck revealed that he wishes viewers got to see his character's flirtatious side a bit more often. "Everybody says, 'Well, it'd be nice to see [Frank] have a relationship.' If I had any regrets, it would be that because they weren't writing a relationship, he didn't get to flirt often enough. But that didn't fit what became our format."

Selleck added that Reagan wasn't ready to move on from his deceased wife, hence why he always wore his wedding ring. Be that as it may, he believes that the police commissioner could still have flirted with women and enjoyed more romantic interactions. Sure, Selleck's character had some brief flings, but they were few and far between, so Reagan didn't really get to do much outside of police work and hosting family dinners before "Blue Bloods" came to an end after 14 seasons on CBS.