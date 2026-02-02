The Sci-Fi Horror Legend Who Turned Down Star Trek's Picard Before Patrick Stewart

It's difficult to imagine anyone other than Sir Patrick Stewart leading the cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." However, there was a time when the late Yaphet Kotto, an actor known for his roles in "Alien" and "Live and Let Die," was eyed to play Jean-Luc Picard. So, why did he turn down such a prominent role in the "Star Trek" franchise?

"I think I made some wrong decisions in my life, man," Kotto told the Big Issue. "I should have done that but I walked away. When you're making movies, you'd tend to say no to TV. It's like when you're in college and someone asks you to the high school dance. You say no."

However, Kotto isn't the only actor who was on the shortlist to play Picard before Stewart was cast as the USS Enterprise-D's esteemed captain. Mitchell Ryan, Patrick Bauchau, and Roy Thinnes were also in the running at various points. Kotto also turned down the chance to play two notable characters in another hit sci-fi franchise.