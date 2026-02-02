Jason Momoa Could Have Played An Iconic Vampire Diaries Character

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Casting is an integral aspect to any TV show. Now, a treasure trove of casting intel has surfaced for fans of "The Vampire Diaries," courtesy of Entertainment Weekly executive editor Samantha Highfill and her book, "I Was Feeling Epic: An Oral History of The Vampire Diaries."

As you'd assume from the title, the book contains some seriously interesting information about the making of The CW's eight-season vampire drama, with the secrets revealed rivaling some of the show's biggest onscreen twists. As luck would have it, the surprising discoveries she made include a number of casting revelations. The most mind-blowing concerns history teacher Alaric Saltzman, played by Matthew Davis. As Highfill found during her discussions with the show's casting directors, one of the actors who auditioned for the role was none other than Jason Momoa.

Had Momoa appeared in the show it would have been almost directly after his four-season run as Ronon Dex, the resident gruff knife enthusiast of "Stargate: Atlantis." Perhaps the makers of "The Vampire Diaries" felt that Momoa's tenure as Dex made him the wrong choice to play Alaric at the time. Still, this turned out to be a decent scenario for everyone involved; Davis perfectly fit the role, and Momoa would eventually play charismatic Dothraki leader Khal Drogo in a little HBO show called "Game of Thrones" just two years later.