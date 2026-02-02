Sabrina Carpenter Takes Flight With A Live Dove At 2026 Grammys — Watch And Grade Her Performance!

Sabrina Carpenter brought her signature blend of naughtiness and nostalgia to the 68th Grammy Awards on Sunday with a Pan Am-tastic performance of "Manchild."

For her time on stage, Carpenter transformed the Grammys into an old-school airport, one populated by man-children of every sort, from astronauts to doctors to UPS delivery guys. There was even a magician at one point, complete with a live dove.

This marks Carpenter's second time performing live at the Grammys. She debuted last year with a medley of "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," which were nominated for Record and Song of the Year, respectively. The performance was peppered with nods to Old Hollywood, complete with a grand staircase, plenty of tap dancing, and more tuxedos than the Met Gala.

Watch footage of Carpenter's 2026 Grammys performance (which we'll update with official video if/when it becomes available) below:

Coming off another huge year, Carpenter scored six nominations this time around: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "Man's Best Friend"; and Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video for "Manchild."

Fittingly, Carpenter's history with the Grammys has been short but sweet, with a total of two previous wins from 2015: Best Pop Solo Performance for "Espresso," and Best Pop Vocal Album for "Short n' Sweet." That same year, she was also received four additional nominations: Best New Artist, Record of the Year for "Espresso," Album of the Year for "Short n' Sweet," and Song of the Year for "Please Please Please."

Other big names joining Carpenter on the stage at this year's Grammys include Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Lauryn Hill, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, Rosé, Slash, and Tyler, the Creator. The ceremony also features a medley of this year's Best New Artist nominees: Addison Raye, Alex Warren, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sombr, and The Marías.

What did you think of Carpenter's performance at the 2026 Grammys? Hit PLAY on the video above to give it a look, then grade it via our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.