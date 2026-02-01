Grammys 2026: See The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)
Music's biggest night is back with another Grammy Awards ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah for what will be his sixth and final time.
Broadcasting live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (at 8/7c p.m. on CBS), Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar lead the pack overall, whipping up nine nominations apiece. The two artists also became some of the day's earliest winners at the Grammys' Premiere Ceremony, held at L.A.'s Peacock Theater. Lady Gaga won for Best Dance Pop Recording for her track "Abracadabra," while Kendrick Lamar took home the trophy for Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Luther."
The film "Sinners" also won two categories, the first of which was for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media; the second trophy went to Ludwig Göransson for his work on the film's score.
Performing live throughout the primetime event are Lady Gaga, ROSÉ, Tyler, The Creator, Justin Bieber, KATSEYE, Olivia Dean, Reba McEntire, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. The show will also feature a special segment with all eight Best New Artist nominees performing, including Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías.
Scroll down to see the full list of winners so far and be sure to keep refreshing — we'll be updating this list throughout the night.
GENERAL FIELD
Record of the Year
Bad Bunny, "DTMF"
Billie Eilish, "Wildflower"
Chappell Roan, "The Subway"
Doechii, "Anxiety"
Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "Luther"
Lady Gaga, "Abracadabra"
Rosé & Bruno Mars, "APT."
Sabrina Carpenter, "Manchild"
Album of the Year
Bad Bunny, "Debí Tirar Más Fotos"
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice, "Let God Sort Em Out"
Justin Bieber, "Swag"
Kendrick Lamar, "GNX"
Lady Gaga, "Mayhem"
Leon Thomas, "Mutt"
Sabrina Carpenter, "Man's Best Friend"
Tyler, the Creator, "Chromakopia"
Song of the Year
Bad Bunny, "DTMF"
Billie Eilish, "Wildflower"
Doechii, "Anxiety"
Huntr/x, "Golden"
Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "Luther"
Lady Gaga, "Abracadabra"
Rosé & Bruno Mars, "APT."
Sabrina Carpenter, "Manchild"
Best New Artist
Addison Rae
Alex Warren
KATSEYE
Leon Thomas
Lola Young
The Marías
Olivia Dean
Sombr
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Blake Mills
Cirkut — WINNER
Dan Auerbach
Dijon
Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen — WINNER
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Laura Veltz
Tobias Jesso Jr.
POP & DANCE/ELECTRONIC
Best Pop Solo Performance
Chappell Roan, "The Subway"
Justin Bieber, "Daisies"
Lady Gaga, "Disease"
Lola Young, "Messy"
Sabrina Carpenter, "Manchild"
Best Pop/Duo Group Performance
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande, "Defying Gravity" — WINNER
Huntr/x, "Golden"
KATSEYE, "Gabriela"
Rosé & Bruno Mars, "APT."
SZA & Kendrick Lamar, "30 for 30"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber, "Swag"
Lady Gaga, "Mayhem"
Miley Cyrus, "Something Beautiful"
Sabrina Carpenter, "Man's Best Friend"
Teddy Swims. "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)"
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure & Anderson .Paak, "No Cap"
Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax, "Victory Lap"
Kaytranada, "Space Invader"
Skrillex, "Voltage"
Tame Impala, "End of Summer" — WINNER
Best Dance Pop Recording
Lady Gaga, "Abracadabra" — WINNER
PinkPantheress – "Illegal"
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco, "Bluest Flame"
Tate McRae, "Just Keep Watching" (From F1® the Movie)
Zara Larsson, "Midnight Sun"
Best Dance/Electronic Album
FKA twigs – "Eusexua" — WINNER
Fred Again.., "Ten Days"
PinkPantheress, "Fancy That"
Rüfüs Du Sol – "Inhale / Exhale"
Skrillex, "F—k U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3"xtagstartz/p>
ROCK, METAL & ALTERNATIVE
Best Rock Performance
Amyl and the Sniffers, "U Should Not Be Doing That"
Hayley Williams, "Mirtazapine"
Linkin Park, "The Emptiness Machine"
Turnstile, "Never Enough"
Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II, "Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)" — WINNER
Best Metal Performance
Dream Theater, "Night Terror"
Ghost, "Lachryma"
Sleep Token, "Emergence"
Spiritbox, "Soft Spine"
Turnstile, "Birds" — WINNER
Best Rock Song
Hayley Williams, "Glum"
Nine Inch Nails, "As Alive as You Need Me to Be" — WINNER
Sleep Token, "Caramel"
Turnstile, "Never Enough"
Yungblud, "Zombie"
Best Rock Album
Deftones, "Private Music"
Haim, "I Quit"
Linkin Park, "From Zero"
Turnstile, "Never Enough" — WINNER
Yungblud, "Idols"
Best Alternative Music Performance
Bon Iver, "Everything Is Peaceful Love"
The Cure, "Alone" — WINNER
Hayley Williams, "Parachute"
Turnstile, "Seein' Stars"
Wet Leg, "Mangetout"
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver, "SABLE, fABLE"
The Cure, "Songs of a Lost World" — WINNER
Hayley Williams, "Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party"
Tyler, the Creator, "Don't Tap the Glass"
Wet Leg, "Moisturizer"
R&B, RAP & SPOKEN WORD POETRY
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller, "It Depends"
Justin Bieber, "Yukon"
Kehlani, "Folded" — WINNER
Leon Thomas, "Mutt (Live from NPR's Tiny Desk)"
Summer Walker, "Heart of a Woman"
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Durand Bernarr, "Here We Are"
Lalah Hathaway, "Uptown"
Ledisi, "Love You Too"
Leon Thomas, "Vibes Don't Lie" — WINNER
SZA, "Crybaby"
Best R&B Song
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller, "It Depends"
Durand Bernarr, "Overqualified"
Kehlani, "Folded" — WINNER
Leon Thomas, "Yes It Is"
Summer Walker, "Heart of a Woman"
Best Progressive R&B Album
Bilal, "Adjust Brightness"
Destin Conrad, "Love on Digital"
Durand Bernarr, "Bloom" — WINNER
Flo, "Access All Areas"
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon, "Come as You Are"
Best R&B Album
Coco Jones, "Why Not More?"
Giveon, "Beloved"
Ledisi, "The Crown"
Leon Thomas, "Mutt" — WINNER
Teyana Taylor, "Escape Room"
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B, "Outside"
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice, "Chains & Whips" — WINNER
Doechii, "Anxiety"
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay, "TV Off"
Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown, "Darling, I"
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Fridayy & Meek Mill, "Proud of Me"
JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack, "Wholeheartedly"
Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "Luther" — WINNER
PartyNextDoor & Drake, "Somebody Loves Me"
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody, "WeMaj"
Best Rap Song
Clipse, John Legend, Voices of Fire, Pusha T & Malice, "The Birds Don't Sing"
Doechii, "Anxiety"
Glorilla, "TGIF"
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay, "TV Off" — WINNER
Tyler, the Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne, "Sticky"
Best Rap Album
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice, "Let God Sort Em Out"
Glorilla, "Glorious"
JID, "God Does Like Ugly"
Kendick Lamar, "GNX"
Tyler, the Creator, "Chromakopia"
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Marc Marcel, "Black Shaman"
Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton, "Pages"
Queen Sheba, "A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don't Act Like That (Partially Recorded Live @City Winery & Other Places)"
Saul Williams & Carlos Niño & Friends, "Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople (Live)"
Mad Skillz, "Words for Days, Vol. 1" — WINNER
JAZZ, TRADITIONAL POP, CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL & MUSICAL THEATER
Best Jazz Performance
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade, "Windows (Live)"
Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield, "Noble Rise"
Michael Mayo, "Four"
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber, "All Stars Lead to You (Live)"
Samara Joy, "Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True"
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap, "Elemental"
Michael Mayo, "Fly"
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber, "Live at Vic's Las Vegas"
Samara Joy, "Portrait"
Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell, "We Insist 2025!"
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Branford Marsalis Quartet, "Belonging"
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade, "Trilogy 3 (Live)"
John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade, "Spirit Fall"
Sullivan Fortner, "Southern Nights"
Yellowjackets, "Fasten Up"
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Christian McBride, "Without Further Ado, Vol 1"
Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band, "Lumen"
Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra, "Basie Rocks!"
Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra, "Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores"
Sun Ra Arkestra, "Lights on a Satellite"
The 8-Bit Big Band, "Orchestrator Emulator"
Best Latin Jazz Album
Arturo O'Farrill, "The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico (Live at Town Hall)"
Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, "Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley"
Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro, "A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole"
Miguel Zenón Quartet, "Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at the Village Vanguard"
Paquito D'Rivera, Madrid-New York Connection Band, "La Fleur de Cayenne"
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Ambrose Akinmusire, "Honey From a Winter Stone"
Brad Mehldau, "Ride into the Sun"
Immanuel Wilkins, "Blues Blood"
Nate Smith, "Live-Action"
Robert Glasper, "Keys to the City Volume One"
Best Traditional Pop Vocal AlbumBarbra Streisand – The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes in Angels?Jennifer Hudson – The Gift of LoveLady Gaga – HarlequinLaila Biali – WintersongsLaufey – A Matter of Time
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Arkai, "Brightside"
Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda & Antonio Sánchez, "BEATrio"
Bob James & Dave Koz, "Just Us"
Charu Suri, "Shayan"
Gerald Clayton, "Ones & Twos"
Best Musical Theater Album
"Buena Vista Social Club"
"Death Becomes Her"
"Gypsy"
"Just in Time"
"Maybe Happy Ending"
COUNTRY & AMERICAN ROOTS
Best Country Solo Performance
Chris Stapleton, "Bad as I Used to Be (From F1® the Movie)" — WINNER
Lainey Wilson, "Somewhere Over Laredo"
Shaboozey, "Good News"
Tyler Childers, "Nose on the Grindstone"
Zach Top, "I Never Lie"
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
George Strait Featuring Chris Stapleton, "Honky Tonk Hall of Fame"
Margo Price Featuring Tyler Childers, "Love Me Like You Used to Do"
Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, "A Song to Sing"
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & Lainey Wilson, "Trailblazer"
Shaboozey & Jelly Roll, "Amen" — WINNER
Best Country Song
Lainey Wilson, "Somewhere Over Laredo"
Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, "A Song to Sing"
Shaboozey, "Good News"
Tyler Childers, "Bitin' List"
Zach Top, "I Never Lie"
Best Traditional Country Album
Charley Crockett, "Dollar a Day"
Lukas Nelson, "American Romance"
Margo Price, "Hard Headed Woman"
Willie Nelson, "Oh What a Beautiful World"
Zach Top, "Ain't in It for My Health" — WINNER
Best Contemporary Country Album
Eric Church, "Evangeline vs. the Machine"
Jelly Roll, "Beautifully Broken"
Kelsea Ballerini, "Patterns"
Miranda Lambert, "Postcards From Texas"
Tyler Childers, "Snipe Hunter"
Best American Roots Performance
Alison Krauss & Union Station, "Richmond on the James"
I'm With Her, "Ancient Light"
Jason Isbell, "Crimson and Clay"
Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman, "Lonely Avenue"
Mavis Staples, "Beautiful Strangers" — WINNER
Best Americana Performance
Jesse Welles, "Horses"
Maggie Rose & Grace Potter, "Poison in My Well"
Mavis Staples, "Godspeed" — WINNER
Molly Tuttle, "That's Gonna Leave a Mark"
Sierra Hull, "Boom"
Best American Roots Song
I'm With Her, "Ancient Light" — WINNER
Jason Isbell, "Foxes in the Snow"
Jesse Welles, "Middle"
Jon Batiste, "Big Money"
Sierra Hull, "Spitfire"
Best Americana Album
Jesse Welles, "Middle"
Jon Batiste, "Big Money" — WINNER
Larkin Poe, "Bloom"
Molly Tuttle, "So Long Little Miss Sunshine"
Willie Nelson, "Last Leaf on the Tree"
Best Bluegrass Album
Alison Krauss & Union Station, "Arcadia"
Billy Strings, "Highway Prayers" — WINNER
Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter, "Carter & Cleveland"
Sierra Hull, "A Tip Toe High Wire"
The Steeldrivers, "Outrun"
Best Traditional Blues Album
Buddy Guy, "Ain't Done With the Blues" — WINNER
Charlie Musselwhite, "Look Out Highway"
Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush, "Young Fashioned Ways"
Maria Muldaur, "One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey"
Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo', "Room on the Porch"
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Eric Gales, "A Tribute to LJK"
Joe Bonamassa, "Breakthrough"
Robert Randolph, "Preacher Kids" — WINNER
Samantha Fish, "Paper Doll"
Southern Avenue, "Family"
Best Folk Album
I'm With Her, "Wild and Clear and Blue" — WINNER
Jason Isbell, "Foxes in the Snow"
Jesse Welles, "Under the Powerlines (Live April 2024 – September 2024)"
Patty Griffin, "Crown of Roses"
Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson, "What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow"
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet, "Live at Vaughan's"
Kyle Roussel, "Church of New Orleans"
Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band, "For Fat Man"
Trombone Shorty & New Breed Brass Band, "Second Line Sunday"
Various Artists, "A Tribute to the King of Zydeco"
GOSPEL & CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Cece Winans & Shirley Caesar, "Come Jesus Come"
Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts, "Still (Live)"
Kirk Franklin, Do It Again"
Pastor Mike Jr., "Amen"
Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend, "Church"
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll, "Hard Fought Hallelujah"
Darrel Walls & PJ Morton, "Amazing"
Elevation Worship, Chris Brown & Brandon Lake, "I Know a Name"
Forrest Frank, "Your Way's Better"
Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I., "Headphones"
Best Gospel Album
Darrel Walls & PJ Morton, "Heart of Mine"
Tamela Mann, "Live Breathe Fight"
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, "Tasha"
Tye Tribbett, Only on the Road (Live)"
Yolanda Adams, "Sunny Days"
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Brandon Lake, "King of Hearts"
Forrest Frank, "Child of God II"
Israel & New Breed, "Coritos, Vol. 1"
Lecrae, "Reconstruction"
Tauren Wells, "Let the Church Sing"
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, "I Will Not Be Moved (Live)"
Candi Staton, "Back to My Roots"
Gaither Vocal Band, "Then Came the Morning"
The Isaacs, "Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah"
Karen Peck & New River, "Good Answers"
LATIN, GLOBAL, REGGAE & NEW AGE, AMBIENT OR CHANT
Best Latin Pop Album
Alejandro Sanz, "¿Y Ahora Qué?"
Andrés Cepeda, "Bogotá (Deluxe)"
Karol G, "Tropicoqueta"
Natalia Lafourcade, "Cancionera" — WINNER
Rauw Alejandro, "Cosa Nuestra"
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny, "Debí Tirar Más Fotos"
Feid, "Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado"
J Balvin, "Mixteip"
Nicki Nicole, "Naiki"
Trueno, "EUB Deluxe"
Yandel, "Sinfónico (En Vivo)"
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aterciopelados, "Genes Rebeldes"
Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & Astropical, "Astropical"
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, "Papota" — WINNER
Fito Páez, "Novela"
Los Wizzards, "Algorhythm"
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bobby Pulido, "Bobby Pulido & Friends"
Una Tuya Y una Mía, "Por la Puerta Grande (En Vivo)"
Carín León, "Palabra de To's (Seca)" — WINNER
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Mala Mía"
Grupo Frontera, "Y Lo Que Viene"
Paola Jara, "Sin Rodeos"
Best Tropical Latin Album
Alain Pérez, "Bingo"
Gilberto Santa Rosa, "Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2"
Gloria Estefan, "Raíces" — WINNER
Grupo Niche, "Clásicos 1.0"
Rubén Blades Featuring Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, "Fotografías"
Best Global Music Performance
Angélique Kidjo, "Jerusalema"
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar, "Daybreak"
Bad Bunny, "Eoo"
Ciro Hurtado, "Cantando en el Camino"
Shakti, "Shrini's Dream (Live)"
Yeisy Rojas, "Inmigrante y Que?"
Best African Music Performance
Ayra Starr & Wizkid, "Gimme Dat"
Burna Boy, "Love"
Davido Featuring Omah Lay, "With You"
Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin, "Hope & Love"
Tyla, "Push 2 Start"
Best Global Music Album
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar, "Chapter III: We Return to Light"
Burna Boy, "No Sign of Weakness"
Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia, "Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo"
Shakti, "Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)"
Siddhant Bhatia, "Sounds of Kumbha"
Youssou N'Dour, "Éclairer le monde – Light the World"
Best Reggae Album
Jesse Royal, "No Place Like Home"
Keznamdi, "Blxxd & Fyah"
Lila Iké, "Treasure Self Love"
Mortimer, "From Within"
Vybz Kartel, "Heart & Soul"
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Carla Patullo, "Nomadica"
Cheryl B. Engelhardt & Gem, "According to the Moon"
Chris Redding, "The Colors in My Mind"
Jahnavi Harrison, "Into the Forest"
Kirsten Agresta-Copely, "Kuruvinda"
CHILDREN'S, COMEDY, AUDIO BOOKS, VISUAL MEDIA & MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Children's Music Album
Flor Bromley, "Herstory"
Fyütch & Aura V, "Harmony"
Joanie Leeds & Joya, "Ageless: 100 Years Young"
Mega Ran, "Buddy's Magic Tree House"
Tori Amos, "The Music of Tori and the Muses"
Best Comedy Album
Ali Wong, "Single Lady"
Bill Burr, "Drop Dead Years"
Jamie Foxx, "What Had Happened Was..."
Nate Bargatze, "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze"
Sarah Silverman, "PostMortem"
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Dalai Lama, "Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama"
Fab Morvan, "You Know It's True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli"
Kathy Garver, "Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story"
Ketanji Brown Jackson, "Lovely One: A Memoir"
Trevor Noah, "Into the Uncut Grass"
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"
Various Artists, "F1® the Album"
Various Artists, "KPop Demon Hunters"
Various Artists, "Sinners" — WINNER
Various Artists, "Wicked"
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
John Powell, "How to Train Your Dragon"
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, "Wicked"
Kris Bowers, "The Wild Robot"
Ludwig Göransson, "Sinners" — WINNER
Theodore Shapiro, "Severance: Season 2"
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Austin Wintory, "Sword of the Sea" — WINNER
Gordy Haab, "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle"
Pinar Toprak, "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires"
Wilbert Roget, II, "Helldivers 2"
Wilbert Roget, II & Cody Matthew Johnson, "Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate's Fortune"
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Elton John & Brandi Carlile, "Never Too Late (From the Film "Elton John: Never Too Late")"
Huntr/x, "Golden" — WINNER
Jayme Lawson, "Pale, Pale Moon"
Miles Caton, "I Lied to You"
Nine Inch Nails, "As Alive as You Need Me to Be"
Rod Wave, "Sinners"
Best Music Video
Clipse, "So Be It"
Doechii, "Anxiety" — WINNER
OK Go, "Love"
Sabrina Carpenter, "Manchild"
Sade, "Young Lion"
Best Music Film
Devo, "Devo"
Diane Warren, "Relentless"
John Williams, "Music by John Williams" — WINNER
Pharrell Williams, "Piece by Piece"
Raye, "Live at the Royal Albert Hall"
PACKAGE, NOTES & HISTORICAL
Best Recording Package
Bruce Springsteen, "Tracks II: The Lost Albums" — WINNER
Duran Duran, "Danse Macabre: De Luxe"
Mac Miller, "Balloonerism"
Mac Miller, "The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl)"
OK Go, "And the Adjacent Possible"
Tsunami, "Loud Is As"
Various Artists, "Sequoia"
Best Album Cover
Bad Bunny, "Debí Tirar Más Fotos"
Djo, "The Crux"
Perfume Genius, "Glory"
Tyler, the Creator, "Chromakopia" — WINNER
Wet Leg, "Moisturizer"
Best Album Notes
Amanda Ekery, "Árabe"
Buck Owens and His Buckaroos, "Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964–1974" Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland, "After the Last Sky"
Miles Davis, "Miles '55: The Prestige Recordings" — WINNER
Sly and the Family Stone, "The First Family: Live at the Winchester Cathedral 1967"
Wilco, "A Ghost Is Born (Expanded Edition)"
Best Historical Album
Doc Pomus, "You Can't Hip a Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos"
Joni Mitchell, "Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976–1980)" — WINNER
Nick Drake, "The Making of Five Leaves Left"
Various Artists, "Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound of Harare' Townships 1975–1980 (Analog Africa No.41)"
Various Artists, "Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para el Mundo 1965–1980 (Analog Africa No.39)"
PRODUCTION, ENGINEERING, COMPOSITION & ARRANGEMENT
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Alison Krauss & Union Station, "Arcadia"
Cam, "All Things Light"
Japanese Breakfast, "For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)"
Pino Palladino & Blake Mills, "That Wasn't a Dream" — WINNER
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra, "Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk District"
The Cleveland Orchestra & Franz Welser-Möst, "Eastman: Symphony No. 2 – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2"
Sandbox Percussion, "Cerrone: Don't Look Down"
Third Coast Percussion, "Standard Stoppages"
Trio Mediæval, "Yule"
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Morten Lindberg
Sergei Kvitko
Best Immersive Audio Album
Duckwrth, "All American Fk Boy"
Justin Gray, "Immersed" — WINNER
Tearjerkers, "Tearjerkers"
Trio Mediæval, "Yule"
Various Artists, "An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live)"
Best Instrumental Composition
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, "Train to Emerald City"
Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton, "Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down (From "Sinners" Score)"
Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra, "Live Life This Day: Movement I"
Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz, "First Snow"
Sierra Hull, "Lord, That's a Long Way"
Zain Effendi, "Opening"
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Cynthia Erivo, "Be Okay"
Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf, "A Child Is Born"
The Westerlies, "Fight On"
The 8-Bit Big Band, "Super Mario Praise Break"
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Cody Fry, "What a Wonderful World"
Jacob Collier, "Keep an Eye on Summer"
Lawrence, "Something in the Water (Acoustic-ish)"
Nate Smith & Säje, "Big Fish"
Seth MacFarlane, "How Did She Look?"
CLASSICAL
Best Orchestral Performance
Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra, "Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie"
Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony, "Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements"
Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, "Ravel: Boléro, M. 81"
Michael Repper & National Philharmonic, "Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L'Ouverture, Op. 46 · Ballade, Op. 4 · Suites From "24 Negro Melodies"
Yannick Nézet-Séguin & The Philadelphia Orchestra, "Still & Bonds: Symphonies & Variations"
Best Opera Recording
Alan Pierson, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street & Silvana Quartet, "Kouyoumdjian: Adoration (Live)" American Composers Orchestra & Carolyn Kuan, "Huang Ruo: An American Soldier"
Emily D'Angelo et al., The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus & Yannick Nézet-Séguin, "Tesori: Grounded (Live)"
Houston Grand Opera, Kwamé Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton & J'Nai Bridges, "Jake Heggie: Intelligence"
Irish National Opera & Elaine Kelly, "O'Halloran: Trade / Mary Motorhead"
Best Choral Performance
Anne Akiko Meyers, Los Angeles Master Chorale & Grant Gershon, "Billy Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved"
The Clarion Choir & Steven Fox, "Requiem of Light"
Conspirare & Craig Hella Johnson, "Advena: Liturgies for a Broken World"
The Crossing & David Nally, "David Lang: Poor Hymnal"
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein, "Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga"
Best Chamber Music / Small Ensemble Performance
Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound, "Donnacha Dennehy: Land of Winter"
Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon, "Lullabies for the Brokenhearted"
Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski, "Slavic Sessions"
Neave Trio, "La mer: French Piano Trios"
Third Coast Percussion, "Standard Stoppages"
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Adam Tendler, "Inheritances"
Curtis Stewart & Michael Repper, "Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From "24 Negro Melodies"
Mary Dawood Catlin, Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, "Hope Orchestrated"
Yo-Yo Ma & Andris Nelsons, "Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos"
Yuja Wang & Andris Nelsons, "Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works"
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Allison Charney & Benjamin Loeb, "Alike – My Mother's Dream"
Amanda Forsythe et al., "Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias for Soprano"
Devony Smith, Danny Zelibor & Michael Nicolas, "In This Short Life"
Sidney Outlaw & Warren Jones, "Black Pierrot"
Susan Narucki & Curtis Macomber, "Kurtág: Kafka Fragments"
Theo Hoffman & Steven Blier, "Schubert Beatles"
Best Classical Compendium
Christina Sandsengen, "Tombeaux"
Janai Brugger et al., "Seven Seasons"
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein, "Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga"
Sandbox Percussion, "Cerrone: Don't Look Down"
Will Liverman, "The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II"
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Christopher Cerrone, "Cerrone: Don't Look Down"
Donnacha Dennehy, "Dennehy: Land of Winter"
Gabriela Ortiz, "Ortiz: Dzonot"
Shawn E. Okpebholo, "Okpebholo: Songs in Flight"
Tania León, "León: Raíces (Origins)"