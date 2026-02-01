Grammys 2026: See The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Music's biggest night is back with another Grammy Awards ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah for what will be his sixth and final time.

Broadcasting live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (at 8/7c p.m. on CBS), Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar lead the pack overall, whipping up nine nominations apiece. The two artists also became some of the day's earliest winners at the Grammys' Premiere Ceremony, held at L.A.'s Peacock Theater. Lady Gaga won for Best Dance Pop Recording for her track "Abracadabra," while Kendrick Lamar took home the trophy for Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Luther."

The film "Sinners" also won two categories, the first of which was for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media; the second trophy went to Ludwig Göransson for his work on the film's score.

Performing live throughout the primetime event are Lady Gaga, ROSÉ, Tyler, The Creator, Justin Bieber, KATSEYE, Olivia Dean, Reba McEntire, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. The show will also feature a special segment with all eight Best New Artist nominees performing, including Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías.

Scroll down to see the full list of winners so far and be sure to keep refreshing — we'll be updating this list throughout the night.