Justin Bieber Strips Down For Stripped-Down 2026 Grammys Performance — Watch And Grade It!

"Where are you now?" is not a question we had to ask Justin Bieber on Sunday. After a four-year absence, he returned to perform at the 68th Grammy Awards with a performance of his nominated single "Yukon."

The Canadian crooner showed off a somewhat different side of himself this time around — and we're not talking about how he performed in nothing but a pair of shiny shorts. (OK, fine, he also had socks on.) Those who haven't kept up with Bieber's evolving sound were probably surprised to see him looping with a guitar on stage, a far cry from the bubblegum pop persona for which he was originally known.

Bieber has previously performed at the Grammys three times, beginning with "Baby" and "Never Say Never" in 2011. He returned in 2016 with "Love Yourself" and "Where Are Ü Now," then came back once more in 2022 with "Peaches."

Watch footage of Bieber's 2026 Grammys performance (which we'll update with official video if/when it becomes available) below:

Bieber entered this year's ceremony with four Grammy nominations: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "Swag," Best Pop Solo Performance for "Daisies," and Best R&B Performance for "Yukon."

Despite being nominated for more than 20 Grammys throughout his career, Bieber has previously only won twice: Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "Where Are Ü Now" with Jack Ü in 2016, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay in 2021. Some of his most notable nominations include Best New Artist in 2011, Album of the Year for "Purpose" in 2017, Record and Song of the Year for "Despacito" with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee in 2018, and another Album of the Year for "Justice" in 2022.

Other big names joining Bieber on the stage at this year's Grammys include Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Lauryn Hill, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, Rosé, Slash, and Tyler, the Creator. The ceremony also features a medley of this year's Best New Artist nominees: Addison Raye, Alex Warren, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sombr, and The Marías.

What did you think of Bieber's performance at the 2026 Grammys? Hit PLAY on the video above to give it a look, then grade it via our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.