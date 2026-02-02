Grammys 2026: The Best And Worst Moments

We can't lie to you: We didn't recognize every single name on this year's Grammy nominations list. (There were many, and we're getting old!)

But when it came time for the Grammys broadcast on Sunday night, we could easily recognize the ceremony's best and worst moments, which we've gathered in the list below.

It might surprise you that an awards show running over three-and-a-half hours didn't yield more moments than the ones we're recapping here. But as with anything important in life, it's about quality, not quantity: The highlights were very high (like Lauryn Hill & Co.'s divine tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack), while the lows were real low. (What was up with that Cher segment?)

Our list also includes a Trevor Noah/Bad Bunny comedy bit that went on way too long, an appropriately "Messy" acceptance speech from Lola Young, and a wardrobe win that Teyana Taylor can add to her long list of recent achievements.

Keep scrolling for our takes on the 2026 Grammys ceremony, then drop a comment with your own!