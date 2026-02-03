15 Best TV Shows Like Emily In Paris

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Love it, hate it, love-while-occasionally-hating it, or hate-while-still-devotedly-watching it, Netflix's "Emily in Paris" has become a veritable TV institution — as evidenced by its recent renewal for a sixth season. The Darren Star-created dramedy has remained steadfast in its mission to offer brisk, escapist, sweetly romantic fun amid the most scenic of Paris locations, and that commitment makes it elite-tier comfort TV, with just the right amount of edge and emotional tension offered up by its gleefully soapy writing.

If you've already gotten through all of the show's five seasons, and have been left craving more of that particular warm glow supplied by the Europe-trotting adventures of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), you've come to the right place. Below, you'll find a list of 15 tonally and thematically similar shows that you absolutely can't miss if you love "Emily in Paris."