How J. J. Abrams Completely Changed The Original Concept Of Lost (For Better Or For Worse)

Over 20 years after "Lost" premiered, it's easy to see how the groundbreaking ABC drama rewrote the rules of television. Where other shows were content to stick to a consistent episodic formula, "Lost" threw everything but the kitchen sink at its audience, from high-stakes action and slapstick comedy to mind-bending science fiction and everything in between. But, in the parlance of the show, there is a "flash-sideways" universe where none of this happened. As it turns out, the original series concept, developed by ABC chairman Lloyd Braun, far more grounded and less fantastical.

As recounted in an oral history of the show by Entertainment Weekly, Braun was vacationing in Hawaii when the concept that combined the survival drama of "Cast Away" with the interpersonal conflict of "Survivor" came to mind. He pitched this idea at an ABC corporate retreat, but it fell on deaf ears. "I felt like I was the only Jewish guy at a Ku Klux Klan rally," Braun joked, but one ABC executive saw something in Braun's pitch. After the first script they had commissioned didn't live up to Braun's lofty vision, J.J. Abrams was brought on board.

"I know it's an almost impossible drill. But I believe in every bone in my body that in your hands this is a huge hit show," Braun reportedly told Abrams. But when Abrams cracked the concept, he described it as a "weirder version" of the initial idea that felt "more Michael Crichton than it is 'Cast Away'." Fortunately for Abrams, Braun fell in love with the pitch, and "Lost" became the genre-bending thriller that turned into one of the most celebrated network dramas of all time.