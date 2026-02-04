Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy The Vampire Slayer Has Two Strong Dolly Parton Links

What do "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and Dolly Parton have in common? The answer is two things that most people probably aren't aware of, as one of them was kept secret for years, and the other is a minor detail that only eagle-eyed viewers familiar with the famous country star's life would be able to spot.

While speaking to Business Insider, Parton revealed that her company, Sandollar Productions, helped produce the beloved horror series with little fanfare during its run from 1997 until 2003. But outside of those who knew the name of her company, no one else was aware, as Parton's name wasn't listed in any of the credits. Be that as it may, Parton noted that her contributions were minimal in the grand scheme of things, largely consisting of communicating with executives and network heads.

"That show was pretty much run by other people," the country star shared. "I have to give more people credit on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' than me. A lot of people did so much work on that." Despite working on the series, Parton never actually met the cast and crew. However, she sent them some gifts so they knew that she appreciated their efforts, and the show's creators seemingly honored Parton in their own way.