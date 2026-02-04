Why CBS Owes Its Massive NCIS Ratings To A Cable Network

"NCIS" was a backbone of the CBS programming lineup throughout much of the mid-2000s. However, longtime fans might be surprised to learn that the Navy procedural was not an instant hit from the start. A single cable network played a major role in how "NCIS" reached its enviable position in the CBS lineup. The Hollywood Reporter's oral history of the show chronicles how far "NCIS" has come since 2003. The creative minds behind the series give credit to USA Network for putting wind in the show's sails early on.

Former CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller spoke with THR about "NCIS'" rise through the TV ranks. The executive admits that "NCIS" wasn't fully formed when Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's series made it to air. The network allowed the "JAG" team to try their luck in a slightly different arena. There was still an acclimation process for "NCIS" early on. Geller explained, "I wasn't surprised when the series ended up on the air, but I don't think it was really 'NCIS' in its first season. It took a couple of seasons to really become something." Once that threshold was reached, however, it was full steam ahead.