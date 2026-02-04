​​Amy Adams Was Almost Rejected From The Office Due To One Concern

Like so many shows, "The Office" took a while to find its groove, eventually developing a style that, in many ways, came to define the early 2000s. By the Season 1 finale, "Hot Girl," the show had figured things out, as Michael (Steve Carell) and Dwight (Rainn Wilson) made absolute fools of themselves while Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam's (Jenna Fischer) will-they-won't they relationship became a major focus. It might not have featured the most memorable Michael moments, but it was certainly memorable in its own right — in large part because of guest star Amy Adams.

The episode, written by Mindy Kaling, was the first to feature Adams' Katy Moore, who would go on to appear in two further episodes from Season 2: "The Fire" and "Booze Cruise." In the latter, Jim breaks up with her and that's the last we see of Katy (and thus Adams) for the rest of the series. But it seems we almost didn't see Adams on the show at all as producers initially felt she looked too similar to Fischer's Pam.

Discussing Adams' first appearance on their rewatch podcast "Office Ladies," Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (who played Angela Martin on the show) revealed that while Adams was Kaling's first pick to play Katy, the character was originally played by someone else. "Amy Adams was not the first person cast in the role," Fischer explained. "We originally shot 'Hot Girl' for an entire day with a completely different actress in the role of Katy. And unfortunately, she just wasn't quite right for the role." In the end, Kaling's first choice won out.