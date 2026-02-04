Batman: The Animated Series' Distinctive Look Is The Result Of One Simple Art Trick

"Batman: The Animated Series" is one of the best DC animated TV shows, and its distinct look is a huge reason why. From the opening tones of its iconic theme song, the vibe of a dark bristling Gotham radiates across the entire series. But, one simple art trick embedded the show's look into an entire generation's imagination.

In a Vulture interview with voice director Andrea Romano, it was revealed that the choice of canvas for "Batman: The Animated Series" ended up being the secret weapon for the Kids WB favorite. Romano explained, "The backgrounds were created very differently: They were done on black paper, which gave it that very dark style. Nothing had been that dark."

In addition, background painter Eric Radomski added that their margin for error was very slim, noting that few others had attempted such an approach in the past. "What we were doing was literally trying to interpret the night with an impressionist style," Radomsky elaborated. "If we did it wrong, it was going to look like the black-velvet paintings that were popular in the '60s and '70s." Safe to say, the team made the right move.