George R.R. Martin Got His Start On A Hit Fantasy Show Starring Ron Perlman And Linda Hamilton

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, George R. R. Martin's legacy is inexorably tied to the "Song of Ice and Fire" franchise, thanks in large part to the success of HBO's "Game of Thrones." Many ignore his larger body of work, which is substantial. Best known for fantasy now, Martin, wrote a number of science fiction novels and shorter stories in the 1970s and '80s, earning nominations and even victories at the Hugo and Nebula Awards. These successes led up to a writing role on the 1985 "Twilight Zone" reboot that ran on CBS, and when that was up, Martin took an even larger position on another speculative series for the network.

That series, 1987's "Beauty and the Beast," isn't at all what you might expect after hearing the name. Yes, it's based on the same story about a young woman and a beast-like man with a gentle soul falling in love. But rather than being set in medieval France, or some second-world fantasy landscape, the series took place in present-day New York City. Recent "Terminator" alum Linda Hamilton played the beauty, a lawyer named Catherine, and Ron Pearlman played Vincent, the beast.

Over the show's three seasons, Martin served as a producer and personally wrote over a dozen episodes. And while the series fizzled in ratings toward the end, it remains a cult classic today — an anomaly of its era that blended melodrama, urban fantasy, crime serials, and some stylish camerawork to create one of the most unique shows of the 1980s.