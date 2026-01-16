The Most Exciting Fantasy TV Shows Coming In 2026

From the first ever double-season year for HBO's "Game of Thrones" universe to major new installments in the realm of dark fantasy and fresh adaptations of beloved classics, there's tons for fans of fantasy of television to get excited about in 2026.

"Outlander" fans can look forward to Season 8 premiering March 6 on Starz, while Netflix's "The Witcher" is set to air its fifth and final season — its second with Liam Hemsworth in the role of Geralt of Rivia — at a yet-to-be-declared later date this year. "Lord of the Rings" fans hope that "The Rings of Power" Season 3 streams this year, though Prime Video has not announced anything to indicate that they should get their hopes up.

With those honorable mentions out of the way, let's dig a little deeper into a few of the most interesting fantasy series coming in 2026.