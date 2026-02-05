15 Best TV Shows Like Heated Rivalry
When it comes to TV phenomenons, few shows can hold a hockey stick to "Heated Rivalry."
The Canadian drama, which follows the romantic exploits of several closeted professional athletes, took the world by storm when it premiered in late 2025, turning its cast into overnight superstars. Not only did Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams present at the 2026 Golden Globes, but the two were also recruited as official torchbearers at the Milan Olympics.
But what is it about "Heated Rivalry" that has millions of viewers on ice? Is it the love-conquers-all approach to queer storytelling? Is it the spellbinding performances of its charming cast? Is it the envelope-pushing smut scenes? We could spend all day listing reasons to check out this phenomenal offering from our neighbors in the north (it's not the hockey, that's for sure!), but your time would honestly be better spent rewatching Season 1.
And if you're looking for another show to check out while you wait for Season 2, we've got you covered with a list of must-watch series with similar themes.
Read on for a list of 15 shows that might pair nicely with "Heated Rivalry" on your watchlist, then drop a comment with your own recommendations below.
Degrassi: The Next Generation
This show could honestly end up on any list, who are we kidding? "Degrassi: The Next Generation" is a Canadian classic, a high school drama that tackles every issue under the sun, from eating disorders to mental illness to teen pregnancy. During its original 14-season run, from 2001 to 2015, it also launched the careers of now-famous names like Aubrey Graham (aka rapper Drake), "The Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev, and "90210" leading lady Shenae Grimes.
But the reason "Degrassi" landed on this particular list is because of its consistent commitment to queer storytelling, from Marco (Adamo Ruggiero) coming out as gay in the show's earlier seasons to Adam (Jordy Todosey) coming out as transgender later on. Asexuality, bisexuality, and pansexuality are also explored at various times. And for all you "Heated Rivalry" fans, the picture above is Marco wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey just to impress his crush Dylan (John Bregar), the school's star hockey player. Come on.
As of this writing, all 14 seasons of "Degrassi: The Next Generation" are available to stream on HBO Max, PLEX, Pluto TV, Prime Video, Sling TV, Tubi, and The CW app.
Elite
Assuming you don't mind reading subtitles (come on, you did it for Ilya!), allow us to recommend this Spanish-language teen drama, which originally streamed for eight seasons on Netflix from 2018 to 2024. Set at Las Encinas, a prestigious high school for the rich and shameless, "Elite" is everything you could want from a guilty pleasure binge: sex, secrets, sexy secrets, and multiple murder mysteries to sink your teeth into.
One thing that helped "Elite" stand out from the pack during its original run was the show's emphasis on its queer characters, particularly the romantic pairing of Ander (Arón Piper) and Omar (Omar Ayuso), which lit social media ablaze for the first few seasons. Not only is their relationship explored in a deeply thoughtful manner, with religious pressures playing a large role, but the love scenes are... well, let's just say you might want to have a cigarette on hand.
As of this writing, all eight seasons of "Elite" are available to stream on Netflix.
Fellow Travelers
If you love queer romance and you're in the mood for a good cry, look no further than this 2023 Showtime limited series, which chronicles the devastating relationship of two men across multiple decades, from the 1950s to the 1980s. Unflinching in its retelling of historical events, from McCarthyism to the AIDS crisis, it's a powerful ride from start to finish. And as far as hunky casting goes, the pairing of Jonathan Bailey (as congressional staffer Tim Laughlin) and Matt Bomer (as State Department official Hawk Fuller) is pretty hard to beat.
We could talk all day about the show's superb quality and compelling performances, but we'll allow the its accolades to speak for themselves: Both the show and Bomer received Golden Globe nominations, and Bomer and Bailey were also nominated at the Primetime Emmy Awards. The series' most notable win came from the Critics' Choice Television Awards, which named Bailey the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.
As of this writing, all eight episodes of "Fellow Travelers" are available to stream on Paramount+.
Heartstopper
In some ways, "Heartstopper" walked so "Heated Rivalry" could run — er, skate. Based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels of the same name, this coming-of-age Netflix drama centers around British teenagers Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) as they fall in love, come out to their friends and family, and navigate the romantic obstacle course that is the human existence.
For all you sports enthusiasts out there, Nick is on his school's rugby team, with several of his teammates serving as key characters. And even while some of their classmates are less accepting, it's comforting to see the couple get support from Nick's rugby coach.
Outside of Charlie and Nick's love story, "Heartstopper" spins a variety of queer-inclusive yarns, including some of the couple's closest friends coming to terms with their own sexuality and gender identity. The show even prominently features an asexual/aromantic character, arguably the most forgotten letter in the queer alphabet.
As of this writing, all three seasons of "Heartstopper" are available to stream on Netflix, with a wrap-up movie expected to drop sometime in 2026.
Hit the Floor
Before there was Shane and Ilya, there was Zero (Adam Senn) and Jude (Brent Antonello). While this VH1 drama primarily focuses on the exploits of the Devil Girls, cheerleaders for the fictional Los Angeles Devils basketball team, it's the steamy romance of star forward Zero and sports agent Jude that will really fog up your TV screen.
Like on "Heated Rivalry," Jude and Zero must keep their relationship private, with the latter fearing that a public gay relationship would tank his basketball career. And much like Shane and Ilya, these two make very good use of their time away from prying eyes.
Now, there is a slight catch with this one. Zero and Jude don't show up until Season 2, so you've got two choices here: either commit to the series from the beginning, knowing you'll have to wait 10 episodes for the couple to appear, or just look up a recap of Season 1 on YouTube so you can get right to the good stuff.
As of this writing, all four seasons of "Hit the Floor" are available to stream on Paramount+ and BET+.
Interview With the Vampire
Oh, you didn't expect to see any vampires on this list? Well, life is full of surprises.
While the 1994 big-screen adaptation of Anne Rice's "Interview With the Vampire" shied away from the romantic connection between vampire Lestat and his sire Louis (played by Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt), AMC's 2022 version goes all in on that relationship, revealing every juicy, sordid detail along the way — emphasis on "revealing."
The chemistry between Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) is electric, and the actors commit their entire beings into bringing these characters to life — er, afterlife — with both Anderson and Reid being named Performers of the Week by TVLine, which we happen to think is a pretty big deal. And, sure, "Heated Rivalry" shows its viewers plenty of backsides, but do those backsides ever levitate off the ground during a steamy encounter? We think not!
As of this writing, both seasons of "Interview With the Vampire" are available to stream on Netflix, AMC+, and The Roku Channel. A third season is set to premiere on AMC in 2026.
Looking
Often considered the gay answer to "Girls" or "Sex and the City," this two-season treasure about a group of out gay men navigating love and life in San Francisco, originally aired on HBO from 2014 to 2016. And while it might not seem like it has much in common with "Heated Rivalry," the two shows do explore some of the same overall themes.
For starters, even though Patrick (Jonathon Groff) came out to his conservative family years before the show begins, their prickly reception left him with some Ilya-style familial hang-ups. In fact, characters being estranged from their families for that very reason is a common thread throughout the show. Navigating the highs and lows of modern gay life alongside this show's charming cast is a good time, and at just two seasons (plus a wrap-up movie!), it's also a breeze of a binge.
As of this writing, both seasons of "Looking," as well as 2016's "Looking: The Movie," are available to stream on HBO Max.
Love, Victor
Set in the same universe as the 2018 movie "Love, Simon," this romantic teen drama shifts the focus to Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), another teenager coming to terms with his sexuality, much like Simon (Nick Robinson) did in the film. Following in his predecessor's footsteps even further, Victor is also a new student at Simon's alma mater, Creekwood High School. Though Victor is closeted when the show premieres, he gradually comes out to his friends and family, which allows him to also begin exploring romantic relationships.
Outside of Victor, who links up with several boyfriends throughout the show's run, multiple other characters go on their own journeys of self-exploration, contributing to the show's overall themes of identity and, as its title suggests, love. The series originally streamed for three seasons on Hulu from 2020 to 2022.
As of this writing, all three seasons of "Love, Victor" are available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.
Normal People
Look, we know what you're thinking right now: Wait a minute, this show isn't gay! And you're right, it's pretty straight, but that doesn't make it worth any less of your time. In this case, at least.
Based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name, Hulu's 2019 limited series tells the complicated love story of Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a wealthy social outcast, and Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal), a popular athlete who struggles with anxiety. The catch here is that Connell's mother works as a cleaner for Marianne's mother, forcing Connell and Marianne to begin their relationship in secret — and we know how much you "High Rivalry" fans love a down-low romance. And things only become more complicated for Marianne and Connell as they grow up and attend college together in Dublin.
As of this writing, all 12 episodes of "Normal People" are available to stream on Hulu.
Olympo
Ironically, this under-appreciated Spanish-language drama series — which follows the trials and tribulations of some of the country's best young athletes training at the prestigious Pirineos High Performance Center — was cancelled at the height of "Heated Rivalry" mania, just days before the HBO Max drama streamed its first season finale.
In addition to its characters being extremely attractive Olympic-level athletes, the short-lived show also features several same-sex relationships in which fans found themselves tragically invested. For starters, the show gives us a pair of gay rugby players in Roque (Agustín Della Corte) and Sebas (Juan Perales), whose romance is as tumultuous as it is steamy. Outside of Roque and Sebas, "Oympo" is rich with queer representation; its ensemble cast includes a bisexual character named Zoe (Nira Osahia) and an intersex character named Renata (Andy Duato).
As of this writing, all eight episodes of "Olympo" are available to stream on Netflix.
Overcompensating
If watching hot people find themselves is your idea of a good time, look no further than Prime Video's collegiate comedy "Overcompensating," which stars Benito Skinner as Benny Scanlon, a hopeless romantic (who's also hopelessly closeted!) looking for love and acceptance. In addition to just being a really funny show, you might be surprised by how much you end up rooting for Benny as he reflects on his past while weighing his options for the future. Plus, his parents are played by Connie Britton and Kyle MacLachlan, who would be any TV gay's top choices.
Although the love scenes on "Overcompensating" mostly lean into comedy — or end in disaster, or both — there's still plenty of eye candy to behold. And we hear "Heated Rivalry" fans might be kind of into that. Who knows, maybe we're wrong.
If nothing else, this show gets extra points for actually featuring a cast member from "Heated Rivalry." Before the world knew him as smoothie king Kip Grady, actor Robbie G.K. appeared as Riley in three episodes of "Overcompensating" Season 1.
As of this writing, the first season of "Overcompensating" is available to stream on Prime Video. The show has been renewed for Season 2, which is currently in production.
Roswell, New Mexico
You won't regret scheduling a close encounter with The CW's adaptation of Melinda Metz's "Roswell High" books, which had previously been adapted for The WB's "Roswell." This newer series, which aired for four seasons from 2019 to 2022, stars Jeanine Mason as biomedical researcher Liz Ortecho, who returns to her titular hometown and reunites with Max Evans (played by Nathan Dean), a smoldering sheriff... and secret alien! For those who are familiar with the first "Roswell" adaptation, both Jason Behr (original Max) and Shiri Appleby (original Liz) show up on "Roswell, New Mexico" in new roles.
Our reason for including "Roswell, New Mexico" on this list can be summed in a single hashtag: #Malex. More specifically, it's the tumultuous romantic relationship between Air Force vet Alex Manes (Tyler Blackburn) and bad boy alien Michael Guerin (Michael Vlamis). It's complicated, it's heartbreaking, and — spoiler alert — ultimately very satisfying.
As of this writing, all four seasons of "Roswell, New Mexico" are available to stream on Netflix.
The Boyfriend
Until now, the recommended shows on this list have all been scripted, but we think this reality TV treat deserves a spot of its own. If you loved watching Shane and Ilya skate their way to officially becoming boyfriends, you might also enjoy this endearing Netflix series, which brings a group of Japanese and East Asian men together for a romantic experiment. In the show's first season (which originally streamed in 2024), the nine gay or bisexual men develop chemistry by taking turns working in a coffee truck together, with that chemistry being later explored on actual arranged dates.
It's compelling enough to find out whether any of the men decide to become boyfriends, but the show gets extra points for taking an honest look at the state of LGBTQ rights in Japan, with a panel of commentators offering additional insight.
As of this writing, two seasons of "The Boyfriend" are available to stream on Netflix.
The L.A. Complex
We'll take any excuse to sing the praises of this underrated Canadian gem, and this feels like a pretty good one. "The L.A. Complex," which originally premiered in 2012, is basically Canada's answer to "Melrose Place," following a group of struggling actors, dancers, and musicians whose lives intersect at their Los Angeles apartment complex.
The show offers an assortment of quirky characters to follow, including one played by "Degrassi" icon Cassie Steele, but for the purposes of this list, we're going to tell you about one couple in particular: aspiring producer Tariq (Benjamin Charles Watson) and closeted rapper Kaldrick King (Andra Fuller). Revealing them as a couple technically spoils the ending of the second episode, but hey, we had to get your attention somehow!
The pressures faced by closeted professional athletes are nothing to sneeze at, but they pale in comparison to those faced by hip-hop artists. Without giving too much away, let's just say that Kal and Tariq's romance goes to much darker places than many of the other shows on this list.
As of this writing, both seasons of "The L.A. Complex" are available to stream on Prime Video, The Roku Channel, and The CW app.
Young Royals
This one feels like a show that Shane and Ilya would watch together: "Young Royals," which originally streamed on Netflix for three seasons from 2021 to 2024, centers around a Swedish prince who falls in love with one of his male classmates at a prestigious boarding school. Edvin Ryding stars as Prince Wilhelm (aka Wille), the next in line to take the throne after his older brother, and Omar Rudberg as Wille's love interest Simon Eriksson, a celebrated singer who attends the school on a scholarship.
In addition to the topics you would expect "Young Royals" to cover — including the pressures of dating as a young gay man under constant public scrutiny, not to mention additional royal pressures — it also unpacks a number of other complicated themes, including racism, mental illness, and addiction.
As of this writing, all three seasons of "Young Royals" are available to stream on Netflix.