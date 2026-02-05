15 Best TV Shows Like Heated Rivalry

When it comes to TV phenomenons, few shows can hold a hockey stick to "Heated Rivalry."

The Canadian drama, which follows the romantic exploits of several closeted professional athletes, took the world by storm when it premiered in late 2025, turning its cast into overnight superstars. Not only did Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams present at the 2026 Golden Globes, but the two were also recruited as official torchbearers at the Milan Olympics.

But what is it about "Heated Rivalry" that has millions of viewers on ice? Is it the love-conquers-all approach to queer storytelling? Is it the spellbinding performances of its charming cast? Is it the envelope-pushing smut scenes? We could spend all day listing reasons to check out this phenomenal offering from our neighbors in the north (it's not the hockey, that's for sure!), but your time would honestly be better spent rewatching Season 1.

And if you're looking for another show to check out while you wait for Season 2, we've got you covered with a list of must-watch series with similar themes.

Read on for a list of 15 shows that might pair nicely with "Heated Rivalry" on your watchlist, then drop a comment with your own recommendations below.