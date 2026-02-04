How Much Does A Super Bowl Commercial Cost In 2026? 30-Second Ad Prices Explained

Super Bowl LX is looming. Like always, it's more than the sport that has audiences excited. The Super Bowl commercials have become such a draw for the annual sporting event that even major movie studios have relied on Super Bowl advertising slots to drop trailers for their biggest upcoming titles. This year, 30-second slots have gone for prices exceeding $10 million.

Financial Times confirmed that broadcaster NBCUniversal, owners of the NBC network, had sold Super Bowl advertising slots at an average rate of $8 million per 30 seconds for this year's event. Mark Marshall, NBCUniversal's chair of global advertising and partnerships, revealed that the company had sold a "handful" of slots for more than $10 million. This is a record figure for the broadcaster, marking the first time Super Bowl advertising slots have sold for this much.

In the age of streaming, it might seem surprising to see such high demand for television advertising slots. However, the Super Bowl remains one of the few televised events that still gets a huge nationwide audience tuning in to traditional broadcasting. Marshall also confirmed this year's Super Bowl sold out all advertising slots remarkably early, before the football season began in the autumn.