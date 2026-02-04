How Much Does A Super Bowl Commercial Cost In 2026? 30-Second Ad Prices Explained
Super Bowl LX is looming. Like always, it's more than the sport that has audiences excited. The Super Bowl commercials have become such a draw for the annual sporting event that even major movie studios have relied on Super Bowl advertising slots to drop trailers for their biggest upcoming titles. This year, 30-second slots have gone for prices exceeding $10 million.
Financial Times confirmed that broadcaster NBCUniversal, owners of the NBC network, had sold Super Bowl advertising slots at an average rate of $8 million per 30 seconds for this year's event. Mark Marshall, NBCUniversal's chair of global advertising and partnerships, revealed that the company had sold a "handful" of slots for more than $10 million. This is a record figure for the broadcaster, marking the first time Super Bowl advertising slots have sold for this much.
In the age of streaming, it might seem surprising to see such high demand for television advertising slots. However, the Super Bowl remains one of the few televised events that still gets a huge nationwide audience tuning in to traditional broadcasting. Marshall also confirmed this year's Super Bowl sold out all advertising slots remarkably early, before the football season began in the autumn.
NBCUniversal sees a huge advertising boost from sports this February
As well as the Super Bowl, NBC will also be broadcasting the 2026 Winter Olympics and the NBA All-Star Weekend this month. This trifecta of sporting events, all occurring in NBC's 100th year of broadcasting, has led the network to brand the month "Legendary February." Marshall called this event-heavy month "something we've worked towards for multiple years."
Certainly, all of these major sporting events prove that sports broadcasting remains a bastion of television viewership and, subsequently, advertising opportunities. According to Marshall, over two thirds of advertisers at this year's Super Bowl are also advertising during the Olympics on NBC. The network sold out all advertising slots for the Winter Olympics at the start of the year.
Talking to Adweek, Marshall indicated the network had approached brands with plans to advertise across these major events. "There was so much interest in the Super Bowl and the Olympics, so we went to the marketplace earlier with packages that would include both of them," he said. "There just was so much demand against it, and there were just not enough spots for everyone who wanted to be in."
Super Bowl LX kicks off on Sunday, February 8, at 6:30pm ET.