Vince Gilligan Offers A Pluribus Season 2 Update, And It Might Take A While To Get Here

Better stock up on vodka and "Golden Girls" DVDs: We might be waiting a while for "Pluribus" to come back.

Vince Gilligan, who created the Apple TV sci-fi hit starring Rhea Seehorn, shed light on when the show might return for Season 2 at an Apple TV press day event on Tuesday. "We appreciate everybody's patience," he told reporters, "but it ain't gonna be 'The Pitt,' coming back every year. I wish it would be, because [that's] an awesome show that's old-school, like we used to do 'The X-Files' where we'd come back the same month every year. It will not be like 'The Pitt.'"

Gilligan hinted that "we'll come back the same month — just the question is what year." Season 1 of "Pluribus," for the record, debuted this past November on Apple TV, wrapping up its nine-episode freshman season on December 24. (Check out our finale post mortem interview with Gilligan, Seehorn, and more here.) So we may be looking at a November 2027 premiere date for Season 2, if Gilligan's prediction pans out.

As for where Season 2 stands right now, "my writers are plugging away," Gilligan revealed, adding that "it takes a long time to come up with these episodes." He admitted that "we are deeper into the process at this moment than I would like, considering how few episodes we have figured out. But it takes some time, just as it did the first season."