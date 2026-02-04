Casting News: Elisabeth Hasselbeck Returning To The View, SVU Recasts Timothy Busfield, And More

Several familiar faces will return to "The View" table as guest co-hosts when Alyssa Farah Griffin goes on maternity leave, beginning on Tuesday, February 17 (ABC, 11 a.m. ET), Deadline reports.

The biggest name is Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who served as a "View" co-host from 2003 to 2013, during which time she famously sparred with Rosie O'Donnell over politics and, well, pretty much everything else. Additional rotating guests include former "View" co-host Abby Huntsman (2018–2020), former Ted Cruz staffer Amanda Carpenter, former "The Talk" co-host Sheryl Underwood, comedian Whitney Cummings, and reality star Savannah Chrisley, who will kick off the rotation on February 17.

According to executive producer Brian Teta, these guest co-hosts, all of whom "are good at this job or who have the potential to be good at this job," were chosen to ensure a "different point of view at the table."

In other recent casting news...

* After pulling Timothy Busfield's episode of "Law & Order: SVU" from the schedule, following the actor's arrest last month, the NBC procedural has recast the role with "Dexter" vet David Zayas, according to Give Me My Remote. The episode, which was originally scheduled to premiere on Thursday, January 15, will now air on Thursday, February 26 (9 pm ET). Busfield is currently facing charges of child abuse and sexual abuse involving a minor.

* Megan Thee Stallion ("Legendary") will guest-star in an episode of NBC's Tracy Morgan sitcom "The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins," TVLine has learned. The rapper will play Denise, a newly divorced mom who develops a relationship with Daniel Radcliffe's character Arthur. The show, which already aired its pilot as a sneak peek, officially premieres Monday, February 23 (8 pm ET).

* Alfie Allen ("Game of Thrones") is joining the cast of MGM+'s Stephen King horror series "The Institute," which is currently in production on Season 2, Deadline reports. Allen is playing Nolan Reeves, described as "an eccentric European tech billionaire and one of the Institute's financial backers with an ambitious agenda all his own."

* Though character details remain under lock and key, Netflix has added enlisted five actors to join Idris Elba in the next "Luther" movie, Deadline reports. Those names include Stephen Dillane ("The Outrun"), Anya Chalotra ("The Witcher"), Kyle Soller ("Andor"), Ian Hart ("The Mosquito Coast"), and Niamh Algar ("Raised by Wolves"). Ruth Wilson and Dermot Crowley were also previously cast. The next film, which does not yet have a release date, finds Elba's John Luther dealing with a "new wave of brutal, seemingly random murders hits London. ... But how can he save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead?"

