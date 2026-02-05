The Masked Singer Eliminates A Real Housewife On Red, White & Clue Night — See Who's Under The Other Masks

We're still five months away from the United States' 250th birthday, but "The Masked Singer" got the party started early on February 4 with "Red, White & Clue Night," which introduced a new wild card competitor before saying goodbye to a former "Real Housewives" cast member.

High Voltage kicked off the patriotic hour with a performance of Kane Brown and Marshmello's "Miles On It," which Calla Lily followed up with John Mellencamp's "Jack & Diane" — a song choice which turned out to be her biggest clue of all. Next came Eggplant with Lenny Kravitz's "American Woman" because, as the vegetable explained, "the only thing I love more than America... is an American woman." Owl then got everybody hooting and hollering with a soulful performance of Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine."

And just when you thought you'd met every Season 14 contestant, along came another wild card — Pangolin! "I'm feeling very American right now, because I have no idea what a pangolin is."

After Pangolin's epic rendition of Alanis Morissette's "Ironic," the time came for an extremely unironic moment: the elimination of Calla Lily. She had the judges stumped during her first appearance, but Jenny McCarthy called it this week, as Calla Lily revealed herself to be... "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" vet Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of famous rocker John Cougar Mellencamp. (Come on, how could you not get it after she performed one of his songs?)

Calla Lily has been unmasked, but there are still 10 mystery celebrities competing on "The Masked Singer" this season. Read on for a breakdown of who we think is lurking inside the remaining Season 14 costumes, plus everyone who's been revealed so far, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the competition below.