The Masked Singer Eliminates A Real Housewife On Red, White & Clue Night — See Who's Under The Other Masks
We're still five months away from the United States' 250th birthday, but "The Masked Singer" got the party started early on February 4 with "Red, White & Clue Night," which introduced a new wild card competitor before saying goodbye to a former "Real Housewives" cast member.
High Voltage kicked off the patriotic hour with a performance of Kane Brown and Marshmello's "Miles On It," which Calla Lily followed up with John Mellencamp's "Jack & Diane" — a song choice which turned out to be her biggest clue of all. Next came Eggplant with Lenny Kravitz's "American Woman" because, as the vegetable explained, "the only thing I love more than America... is an American woman." Owl then got everybody hooting and hollering with a soulful performance of Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine."
And just when you thought you'd met every Season 14 contestant, along came another wild card — Pangolin! "I'm feeling very American right now, because I have no idea what a pangolin is."
After Pangolin's epic rendition of Alanis Morissette's "Ironic," the time came for an extremely unironic moment: the elimination of Calla Lily. She had the judges stumped during her first appearance, but Jenny McCarthy called it this week, as Calla Lily revealed herself to be... "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" vet Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of famous rocker John Cougar Mellencamp. (Come on, how could you not get it after she performed one of his songs?)
Calla Lily has been unmasked, but there are still 10 mystery celebrities competing on "The Masked Singer" this season. Read on for a breakdown of who we think is lurking inside the remaining Season 14 costumes, plus everyone who's been revealed so far, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the competition below.
24 Karat Carrot
"Ninja Turtles Night" clues: This New York City vegetable now plays by the rules, but he used to be big-time trouble. He was even locked up at one point, with no hope for a bright future. So he decided to clean up his act, and it's been blue skies ever since. "I made a few bad judgment calls when I was younger, but now I'm living the golden life," he told the judges during their first meeting.
Visual clues: A truck with "Motown Landscaping" on the side, "longest running" spray-painted on a rock, a police officer in a white bathrobe with a baseball bat, and a tribute to "Mom Karat." His bonus visual clue was five carrots, making the judges wonder if he was part of a five-member group.
TVLine's guess: This one came to us easier than we expected. Could 24 Karat Carrot be... Bobby Brown? Not only has he been to prison multiple times, but he also rose to fame in the five-member boy band New Edition. Plus, Brown famously (or infamously) rocked a white bathrobe for this 1989 performance of "My Prerogative."
Calla Lily Is Teddi Mellencamp!
The last petal fell for Calla Lily on February 4, during which she performed "Jack & Diane," a song by her father. That's right, this pretty flower is none other than former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of rocker John Cougar Mellencamp. She had the judges stumped in her first appearance, but Jenny McCarthy figured her out on "Red, White & Clue Night."
And really, the clues were there all along: Calla Lily's difficult diagnosis was melanoma, which Mellencamp has been battling since 2022. Like her character, Mellencamp also has three children, and the engagement ring represented her 2024 separation from Edwin Arroyave. Her hints became more obvious in her second appearance, from singing "Jack & Diane" to her bonus clue, a diamond ring with a key attached. This was, of course, a nod to "Real Housewives," which Mellencamp says opened a lot of doors for her.
Cat Witch is Kylie Cantrall!
"The Masked Singer" didn't even give us a chance to guess this one. In the Season 14 premiere, Disney Channel darling Kylie Cantrall revealed herself to be Cat Witch. The catch? Only the audience knows who she is, with the host and judges — including Rita Ora, who plays Cantrall's mother in the "Descendants" franchise — still being left in the dark. Frankly, we were a little disappointed that Ora didn't immediately recognize her on-screen daughter's voice in the premiere. (And if we're being real, she's probably the only member of the judges' panel who actually knows her.)
With her identity known to the viewers at home, Cantrall will be providing behind-the-scenes intel in a way no other contestant has been able to do before. Given that she's a professional singer, and a gosh darn good one at that, there's a decent chance Cantrall will make it pretty far in the competition. As for whether any of the judges (*cough* Ora *cough*) will correctly identify her, that's another matter entirely.
Crane
"Clueless Night" clues: The '90s represent everything that Crane does, and she does it all — primetime TV, movies, and billions of streams. The feathered female has "crossed wings" with big names like Janet Jackson, Michelle Obama, and Angelina Jolie. She feels unseen at time, which shatters her confidence.
Visual clues: Crane's first clue package included a jar of sugar, a diamond, a nutcracker, little paper cranes, and ballet slippers. "I'm not one to shy away from center stage," she said about the slippers.
TVLine's guess: Our first guess was Solange Knowles, and while the clues really added up there, we're now inclined to go with Normani. Not only has she studied ballet and other forms of dance from a young age, but she also performed with Fifth Harmony at the 2015 White House Easter Egg Roll. Plus, here's a photo of Normani meeting Jolie at the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
The Croissants are Todd and Julie Chrisley!
Jenny McCarthy called it right away in the season premiere, and her suspicions were confirmed on "Fear Night": the Croissants are none other than "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.
TVLine spoke with the Croissants about their early elimination, and Todd didn't waste a second throwing his wife under the bus: "There were two Croissants," he reminded us. "I was pulled down. ... I was always laughing at Julie over sh*t that she was doing or tripping or bumping into things or whatever. I'm like, 'Julie, why are you making this like it's the Croissant's fault that you're doing this? You trip and fall into stuff all the time anyway!'"
Our full chat with the Croissants includes the thought process behind their decision to perform "Jailhouse Rock," as well as how they feel they're "misunderstood" by the general public.
Eggplant
"Fear Night" clues: In his political-themed package, Eggplant convinced viewers why we should vote for him, including his "five decades worth of experience playing in many fields." He also says he stands up for the people. ("I represent the doctors, ship captains, and a whole lot of lovers.") He also promises endorsements from several of the famous people with whom he has schmoozed, including Jason Bateman, Jack Nicholson, and Clint Eastwood. One last clue? Just one word: "Broadway."
"Red, White & Clue Night" clues: Eggplant received a personal invitation from Quincy Jones to attend the legendary recording of "We Are the World," where Michael Jackson allegedly told him, "I love your music. I love your voice. Keep doing your thing." His bonus clue was a bottle of hot sauce because, as he said, "Some say my success has been 'hot, hot, hot," and I think this bottle says it best."
Visual clues: A coin with the Eggplant on it, a red swimsuit, a red police siren, a sign that says "life is beautiful," a white dress, and a golf club.
TVLine's guess: Crazy or not, our gut told us that Eggplant was Sting (the "Fear Night" clues aligned!), but he was not present at the recording of "We Are the World." You know who was, though? "Melrose Place" star slash recording artist Jack Wagner, who has been on Broadway multiple times. In case you're still not convinced, Wagner recalled receiving a huge compliment from the Prince of Pop in this interview, which aligns perfectly with Eggplant's story.
Galaxy Girl
Premiere clues: From a young age, Galaxy Girl was "on top of the world," accepted to the best schools on scholarship, and the youngest on stage — all before she could drive. Perfection was never her thing, however, so she walked away from all of that. Despite being "lost in the background" for years, she always believed she was meant for something more, so she worked her butt off — and her eventual rise was nothing short of "meteoric."
"Ninja Turtles Night" clues: People have tried to control Galaxy Girl's every move, but she has always resisted, like when she dramatically changed her look the night before one of her biggest shoots without telling anyone. She got the last laugh, though, because she shoot went "global" and became iconic.
Visual clues: A shiny gold heart stone, a "Welcome 2 LA" sign, and a calendar with "Friday the 13th" circled. Visual clues from her second episode included a New York Times best-selling book, a golden surfboard, a bowl of oranges, and a set of jingle bells because "holidays are definitely an important time" in Galaxy Girl's career.
TVLine's guess: We recognized Ashlee Simpson's voice the moment she sang in the premiere, but her first round of clues didn't really add up. Then came week two, during which she recalled secretly switching up her look before a big shoot — and who could forget Simpson's dramatic transformation from blonde to black? Just thinking about it makes us want to revisit "Autobiography."
Googly Eyes is David Ortiz!
No mystery here! Googly Eyes was the first "Masked Singer" contestant to be eliminated in Season 14, following his performance of DJ Snake and Lil Jon's "Turn Down For What" in the two-hour premiere. Towards the end of the broadcast, this five-eyed creature was unmasked, revealing himself to be former professional baseball player David Ortiz (aka "Big Papi"), who famously played for the Minnesota Twins (1997–2002) before being traded to the Boston Red Sox (2003–2016) for the remainder of his career.
Handyman is Tone Loc!
"Clueless Night" marked the end of this raspy rapper's run on "The Masked Singer." And what a run it was. Not only did Handyman keep us fully entertained with his performances of Peaches & Herb's "Shake Your Groove Thing" and A Tribe Called Quest's "Can I Kick It," but he also had us fooled! Based on some of the clues in his first package, we were dead set on him being "Law & Order: SVU" star Ice-TV, but further sleuthing proved otherwise.
As confirmed after his elimination on January 21, Handyman is Tone Loc. Besides his signature voice, some of the more overt clues included the Ace of Spades card, referring to his 1989 song "Ace Is In the House, and a teddy bear, since he voiced one on the Fox Kids animated series "C Bear and Jamal." As for the names he dropped, he acted alongside Robert De Niro in the 1995 movie "Heat," as well as Courteney Cox in 1994's "Ace Venture: Pet Detective."
High Voltage
"Fear Night" clues: When High Voltage began his career, his biggest fear was the idea of having to "blend in," as he feels you have to get "a little crazy" to draw a lot of attention. He was always more interested in being a leader in his field, so he listened to his gut, and "billions" took notice. ("Suddenly, everyone was plugged in!") According to the contestant, he's been called "a patriot" and "a revolutionary," as he's "changing the fabric of American culture." One final clue? "The Rose Bowl."
"Red, White & Clue Night" clues: High Voltage's dad emigrated to the United States with a passion for science, and his mom is a poet. Growing up, he lived the full American experience: "Slurpees in the summer, Van Halen on repeat, MTV on full blast — and then, boom, we're in the backyard spit roasting a goat for a family cookout." He never guessed he'd go on to become a "national icon." His final clue was a guitar, which he said he's had by his side since he was 13, because success "comes from finding your rhythm and sticking to it."
Visual clues: Two big batteries with "Grease" on them, a lit-up map of the United States, an American Eagle on a rock, a gingerbread couple, a boombox, a melting ice cream cone, an "on air" sign, and a goat. (The "ZZ" and/or "V" on his costume could also be a potential clue.)
TVLine's guess: The judges aren't even considering him, so we'll throw his name out there — could this be podcaster extraordinaire Theo Von? He has a massive audience all over the country, he got his start on MTV, his father moved to the U.S. from Nicaragua, and as the judges suspect, Von is reportedly a ginger. A lot of people want to believe that this is John Travolta or Tom Brady, but at the very least, neither of their fathers were born in other countries.
Le Who Who is Tiffany Haddish!
This cuddly collectible knock-off was the third contestant to be eliminated in Season 14, revealing herself to be Tiffany Haddish.
"You've been guessing me for long enough, so here I am!" Haddish announced in her clue package, in which she referred to herself as a "late-night legend" and "one of the most influential people on the planet." And with her total box-office earnings at over $1 billion, who are we to argue?
Haddish's package also included a suitcase with a crown it, referring to Haddish's movie "Girls Trip," as well as a cell phone that said "ghosted," referring to her role in the Disney movie "The Haunted Mansion."
And for those of you doubting that Haddish is halfway to EGOT-ing, just know that she won an Emmy for her 2018 hosting turn on "Saturday Night Live" and a Grammy for her 2021 comedy album "Black Mitzvah," making her just an Oscar and a Tony away from having all four.
Owl
"Fear Night" clues: When the Owl first took flight, he says you couldn't go anywhere without hearing his name. People even started copying his iconic look, "imagine that!" His biggest fear was people starting to laugh at him, instead of with him, so he chose to focus on his family. Then, life gave him "the chance to do something big," which led his haters "eating their words." In his clear Southern twang, he advised viewers that if haters are talking behind their backs, "just give them the bird and do your thing." His bonus clue was simply a goat — or possibly the GOAT.
"Red, White & Clue Night" clues: Owl has always loved baseball, but he's no pro. He knew there were other fields to play in, where he "soared to success" as he was seen boarding a military aircraft. He also has children, on whom he attempts to impart the important lesson of always following your heart. For his bonus clue, he said, "I was super excited when I got to take part in the Super Bowl, with millions of eyes glued to my every move."
Visual clues: A kite with a spyglass on it, movie popcorn, a reindeer, Elvis, Air Force jets making an "X" in the sky, and a hot dog.
TVLine's guess: As of now, Billy Ray Cyrus is a popular guess, and we can't say it would surprise us. Not only is he a big Elvis Presley fan, but he also played baseball in his younger days. He hasn't played in or performed at the Super Bowl, but he did star in a popular ad during the big game in 2020.
Pangolin
"Red, White & Clue Night" clues: Where Pangolin is from is "rich with American history," and everyone is obsessed with sports. Growing up, her football-obsessed dad would even quiz her on games and stats. After seeing a halftime show with her high school boyfriend, Pangolin decided she wanted to do that someday. He said it would never happen, so she dumped him and became the "halftime queen." Her bonus clue was the word "winner" because, as she explained, "My first big win was more than a dream come true. It was proof that passion and hard work can really pay off."
Visual clues: a "no glass" sign, and an astronaut holding a sceptre.
TVLine's guess: We're quite familiar with pangolins as a species, unlike that uncultured swine Nick Cannon, but as for the celebrity hiding inside Pangolin? We're going to need to think about this one for a minute. We're mostly trying to figure out if the astronaut in her clue package was a nod to country singer Hunter Hayes, who competed on "The Masked Singer" as The Astronaut in Season 3.
Pugcasso
Premiere clues: According to Pugcasso, he was originally supposed to take over his family's business, "but sometimes you have to color outside of the lines." Emboldened to forge his own path in life, Pugcasso threw his hat into the ring in a major competition... and won! He considers himself to be a very private person — er, dog — and has never worn anything close to the costume he's currently rocking on "The Masked Singer."
"Clueless Night" clues: Pugcasso comes from a small town, where he met the love of his life. Their courtship was like a rom-com until a tour forced him to leave her behind... except it didn't! His other half surprised him at the airport and joined him on tour so they wouldn't be separated. As he says, she keeps him grounded.
Visual clues: A live TV studio, a baseball home plate, Big Ben, and an "All Star" sign. His second package included a "Bye Bye Bye" sign, and a box of matches.
TVLine's guess: OK, hear us out — could Pugcasso be "American Idol" Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips? Not only did he work at his family's pawn shop before auditioning for "Idol," but his biggest song is "Home," hence the home base. And Pugcasso can sing! As for his relationship, Phillips met his now-wife when they were just 18 years old, and Pugcasso's romance is definitely giving that.
Queen Corgi is Claudia Oshry!
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night" turned out to be a total wipeout (albeit a self-imposed one) for Queen Corgi, who eliminated herself on January 28 and revealed herself to be Claudia Oshry, better known as Girl With No Job from Instagram.
Her majesty performed twice during her run on "The Masked Singer," beginning with a theatrical rendition of Barbra Streisand's "Don't Rain on My Parade" in the season premiere. When she returned for "Ninja Turtles Night," she switched things up a bit, delivering a powerful take on Sia's "Unstoppable."
Oshry wasn't exactly on our radar at the top of the season, leading us to wonder if Queen Corgi might have been "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom. Our commenters quickly let us know how wrong we were.
Scarab is Taraji P. Henson!
OK, "Masked Singer" studio audience, we have a bone to pick with you about this one. Specifically, what were you smoking when you voted to eliminated Scarab after just two (incredible) performances? She came out swinging in the season premiere with a strong cover of Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain," then followed that up on "Clueless Night" with a heartbreaking rendition of Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." Her star was only rising, and she deserved to last much longer in the competition.
That said, we clocked Scarab as Taraji P. Henson from her very first clue package. The lion referencing the Lyon family from "Empire," the picture of Brad Pitt (her co-star in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button"), the Golden Globe Award — come on! Besides, few other actresses would be bold enough to deliver a spot-on impression of Viola Davis' iconic walk when the judges guessed her name. The clues only became more obvious from there, including two mentions of cookies, obvious nods to her "Empire" character Cookie Lyon.
Snow Cone
Premiere clues: Snow Cone has always believed she was destined for stardom, and woefully misunderstood. She started out modeling boots as a child, then got her big break when she landed a role on "one of TV's hottest shows." However, one moment "spoiled everything," and Snow Cone suddenly found herself "kicked to the curb." She still can't believe what the headlines said about her at the time, which she claims were "all lies." She's been trying to shake that public image ever since.
"Clueless Night" clues: Snow Cone poured her heart and soul into her debut album, and she allegedly turned down a record deal with David Foster. Unfortunately, no one bought it. One last clue was "rebooting," because no matter how much life has taken from Snow Cone, she always keeps going for the sake of her husband and kids.
Visual clues: Her first clue package featured an "America's Sweetheart" sash, and her first performance included a male snow cone salesman. Her second package included a year book and a CD costing $19.84.
TVLine's guess: As unabashed fans of her 2010 debut album "Superficial," we knew this was "The Hills" star Heidi Montag from her first note. Jenny McCarthy thought she was clever, guessing that the "CO" boots were actually hinting at "The OC," but no — it stands for Colorado, aka Montag's home state. The male snow cone salesman in the first performance was clearly a nod to Montag's husband Spencer Pratt.
Stingray
Premiere clues: According to Stingray, he's everywhere, "from Michelin to the Met Gala." He's also a self-proclaimed party boy, specifically asking, "Who else parties on the roof of the Chateau Marmont?" (Um, Robin Thicke would like a word, sir!) Stingray also confirmed that he's a nepo baby, looking back fondly on the "amazing" parties his mom used to host, with guests including Michael Jackson, Luther Vandross, and Stevie Wonder. After his performance, Nick Cannon immediately knew who he was, saying that it's definitely a friend of his.
"Ninja Turtles Night" clues: Hollywood is full of sharks, but Stingray kept his head on straight because he had an oracle at home — his mother. She's someone who "changed the world," and he feels comfortable going to her about everything from family to his career.
Visual clues: In the first episode, we saw a five-star "Kelp" review, a picture of Paris Hilton, and an ant. In the second episode, we saw a crying angel statue, "fam" on a tree of coral, South by Southwest, a wedding band, and sushi (because Stingray is also a restaurateur).
TVLine's guess: This feels like another easy one — Stingray is none other than Evan Ross, son of legendary disco diva Diana Ross. He's close friends with Paris Hilton, which explains her photo; he even has a song called "Paris," which he released with wife Ashlee Simpson, who we think is this season's Galaxy Girl! Ross also dated Aubrey O'Day, who was the Ant in Season 13 of "The Masked Singer," hence the ant in his clue package.