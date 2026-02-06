Why The Super Bowl Uses Roman Numerals

Super Bowl LX is mere days away. For the Arabic-numeral-minded among the NFL fandom, which should be all but a handful of double-fisting Latin football superfans, that's Super Bowl 60. The use of Roman numerals goes back to near the start of the Super Bowl, but not quite to the beginning. Rather, it was a change instituted for Super Bowl V in 1971, following the AFL-NFL merger. Roman numerals were then retroactively attached to the four previous Super Bowls, the first two of which were originally known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.

So why the change from our newfangled Arabic numerals to Roman numerals? As the story goes, there are two main reasons. First and most importantly, the goal was clarity. NFL seasons take place almost entirely in the calendar year preceding their respective Super Bowl; for example, the 2025 season concludes with a Super Bowl played in 2026. This imbalance was even more extreme when the Super Bowl was played in January instead of February. The idea was that numbering the games with Roman numerals would reduce confusion about which Super Bowl corresponded to which season.

The second reason was more about marketing than clarity — giving the Big Game a distinctive title structure to set it apart as a big event.