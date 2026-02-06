High Potential Boss Unpacks Morgan And Karadec's 'Lovely Moment' That Lit Up Social Media: 'We Earned It'

If you're a fan of "High Potential," you've probably spent the last few days mentally unpacking that moment between Morgan and Karadec in the ABC procedural's February 3 episode. And you wouldn't be the only one, as their now-infamous "hug" became a trending topic on social media during its initial airing.

In a nutshell, Morgan suffered a debilitating panic attack when she and Karadec became trapped in a room that was filling up with a mysterious toxic gas. Despite initially rejecting his attempt to console her, she eventually surrendered to an intense hug, which brought her back down to Earth. She later apologized to Karadec for losing control, but he reminded her that she's only human, and she's still the person he would turn to first in a moment of crisis.

As for Morgan's extreme panic attack, "High Potential" showrunner Todd Harthan tells TVLine that "it goes all the way back to one of [his] favorite moments in the pilot where Morgan basically says [her mental ability] is not a gift."

"There are certain circumstances in life, especially one where she's thinking about her mortality and not seeing her kids again, where that brain of hers starts to fire off in a way that is overwhelming and crippling," Harthan explains. "You've seen flickers and flashes of it in other episodes, but not like this where she's losing complete control. Luckily, she's standing across from somebody who knows how to calm her down and is there to comfort her."

Speaking of that man across from her, some fans read into the hug as a dramatic turning point in Morgan and Karadec's romantic relationship, whereas others interpreted it as a display of respect and understanding between partners. After speaking with Harthan, we're starting to think it fell somewhere in the middle.