An Underseen Stephen King Supernatural Horror Series Has The Author's Stamp Of Approval

There are plenty of great Stephen King TV series out there, but the author isn't a fan of every adaptation of his work. He does, however, endorse "The Institute," the MGM+ horror series about telekinetic children whose powers are exploited by a shadowy government agency. While the show isn't a carbon copy of the novel, King is pleased with the changes Benjamin Cavell and Jack Bender made to the story.

"When I write a book, it's a single-person sport and when these people do a TV show or a movie it becomes a team sport," King told AP News. "So you expect some changes and, sometimes, man, they're really good."

King also serves as an executive producer on "The Institute," further suggesting his approval of the MGM+ series. Despite being involved in some capacity, however, the author tends to leave Cavell and Bender to their own devices, which should make the upcoming second season more intriguing.